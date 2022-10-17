Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Jose Altuve Seemed Oddly Chill About Astros Fan Running On Field For Selfie
One Houston Astros fan really, really wanted to meet Jose Altuve on Thursday night. And, well, he got what he wanted. The unnamed fan dashed onto the field during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees, and actually reached Altuve with enough time to hug the shortstop and snap a selfie before security intervened.
David Ortiz Spotted In Eagles Jersey, Dancing With Phillie Phanatic
David Ortiz once put on a New York Yankees hat for a SportsCenter commercial, and Friday, the Red Sox legend was seen rocking a jersey different than the one he wore during his 14 seasons in Boston. On scene at Citizen Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the National...
NLCS Game 3: Padres vs. Phillies Best Bets
The number six seed Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the number five seed San Diego Padres for Game 3 of the NLCS from Citizens Bank Park. San Diego Padres (-118) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+100) Total: 7.5 (O -105, U -115) Through two games of the NLCS, the series is...
Blue Jays Sign Manager John Schneider to 3-Year Extension
John Schneider will continue to call Toronto home for the foreseeable future. According to Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays have named Schneider their full-time manager, signing the 42-year-old to a three-year contract extension. “Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he...
Jim Montgomery Receiving Heavy Support Amid Bruins’ Fast Start
The start to Jim Montgomery’s tenure as head coach of the Boston Bruins has been great. Through four games, the Bruins lead hockey in goals scored (21), wins (3) and points (6). All of that seems to be good news for Montgomery’s chances at taking home one of the NHL’s end-of-season awards.
Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins
The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
A.J. Greer Held Scoreless, Bruins Walk Away With Shootout Win
It took a shootout to decide the game at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 as Taylor Hall potted the lone goal in regulation and the shootout. A.J. Greer was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in regulation.
Taylor Hall Explains Why Bruins Are Fastest Team He’s Played With
BOSTON — The Bruins have a new identity under head coach Jim Montgomery as an offensive-minded squad that plays with speed at all levels. That has been on display in the first six games of the season, where Boston have scored three or more goals in five of six contests. Taylor Hall, who scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, has played for five teams in his 13-year career, and he was asked postgame if the Black and Gold are the fastest he’s ever played with.
Red Sox, Rich Hill Expressed Mutual Interest During Meeting
While the regular season ended in disappointing fashion for the Boston Red Sox with them coming up short in October playoff contention, left-handed pitcher Rich Hill is expressing his interest in a return next season. During an episode of Audacy Sports’ “The Bradfo Sho,” Hill spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford...
Rich Hill Believes Xander Bogaerts ‘Should Be A Red Sox For Life’
While the Boston Red Sox season reached its end, back on Oct. 5, questions looming over the future of shortstop Xander Bogaerts remain in place. One of Bogaerts’ teammates last season, southpaw starting pitcher Rich Hill, addressed that very topic. Joining WEEI’s Rob Bradford for an installment of Audacy...
Yankees Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 2 Online, On TV
The Astros continued their winning ways Wednesday evening at Minute Maid Park. After sweeping the Seattle Mariners in the division rivals’ American League Division Series, Houston took down the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series. Dusty Baker’s ballclub now has won eight of nine games dating back to the start of the month.
Lance McCullers Will Start Game 4 for the Houston Astros
Lance McCullers will start Game 4 for the Houston Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Originally McCullers was lined up to start Game 3, but a celebration mishap forced the Astros to push his start back a day. As the Astros and McCullers celebrated their three-game sweep on the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series, he had his elbow struck by a champagne bottle (you can’t make this stuff up). McCullers completed a bullpen session on Friday and will be good to go on Sunday.
Where NHL Writer Ranks Bruins ‘Pooh Bear’ Reverse Retro Jersey
The Bruins will bring back their “Pooh Bear” jersey for the 2022-23 season, but where does Boston’s reverse retro jersey rank among the other 31 NHL franchises?. The reverse retro jerseys were a hit in 20220, so it only made sense for the NHL to bring them back. The B’s will wear a slight variation of the Pooh Bear jersey worn from 1995-2006. It is a white jersey and features the cartoon-like bear on the front with “Bruins” on the shoulder.
Curt Miller Explains Decision To Leave CT Sun To Coach LA Sparks
If the Connecticut Sun look to make it back to the WNBA Finals next year, they will have to do so without coach Curt Miller. Miller, who coached the Sun since 2016 and led the team to two Finals appearances over the past four seasons, is taking over as head coach of the Sparks, Los Angeles announced on Friday.
Malcolm Brogdon Sees This ‘Championship Characteristic’ In Celtics
Much has been made about the offense of the Boston Celtics through two games this season, and rightfully so. It’s clicking on all cylinders and it’s been very efficient while featuring multiple scoring options. It has forced Boston’s defense to play catch up, but the Celtics were up...
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
The Houston Astros are 4-0 (1.000) vs. the New York Yankees at home in 2022. The Houston Astros are 17-7 (.708) vs. the New York Yankees at home over their last 24 games. The Houston Astros are 6-2 (.750) vs. the New York Yankees in 2022. The Houston Astros are...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Hires Lawyer Who Handled Tiger Woods’ Divorce
The divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is said to be getting “nasty” as the supermodel has reportedly hired a high-profile lawyer. Page Six reported Friday that Bündchen hired Tom Sasser, the managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero & Roy. The divorce attorney has handled other high-profile clients, specifically Tiger Woods in his divorce with Elin Nordegren. He also represented Jeff Gordon in his 2003 divorce from wife Brooke, which turned into a battle over the NASCAR driver?s net worth, but was ultimately settled.
This Aaron Judge Stat Is Sure To Break Hearts Of Yankees Fans
The New York Yankees fell into a 0-2 hole in their American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night. Oh, but they were so close were they to tying things up before heading back to The Bronx. Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ star right fielder and the odds-on...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0