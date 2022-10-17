ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, KS

Kansas felon accused in drug deal death

STEVENS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in February have made an arrest. Eight months ago, police found a man unresponsive in the 100 Block of South Wilson in Hugoton, according to a media release. With the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Liberal Police, authorities...
Hugoton Police Make Drug Arrest

Woman shares cautionary story after skimmers found in Gray County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They’re tiny devices that can be attached to gas pumps or ATMs and they can take more than just your cash. Where there’s a skimmer, there are opportunities for thieves to get your personal information. This week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning, reporting the finding of skimmers at gas pumps at a station in Ingalls.
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas

Sheriff: Fuel card skimmers seized from gas pump in Kansas

Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account

City Accepts Police Chief Resignation

Chief William Cutshall resigns from Liberal Police Department. The chief of the Liberal Police Department resigned his post Friday, Oct. 14th, 2022. Cutshall, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, retired from Richmond, Va. police department five years ago and served as chief in Liberal since 2020. “We appreciate Bill’s efforts...
🏈 HUTCHCC: No. 1 Dragons hang 65 on Broncbusters

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Any team would have been content with a 27-7 halftime lead at Garden City — not the No. 1 Dragons. Garden City (receiving votes in the Top 15 poll) entered the game 3-4 overall, but 3-1 in conference play. The Broncbusters first three losses of the season came when head coach Tom Minnick could not physically coach his team because of health issues. Upon his return, Garden City rolled to three straight wins before dropping a three-point decision against then-No. 9 Snow.
Unified Bowling Opens at Garden City

Liberal Unified Bowling completed its inaugural meet at Garden City,. finishing 6th overall out of 12 teams. After completing six baker games. Liberal finished with a 517 total pinfall. Reece Washburn picked up the. first ever spare in program history in the 4th frame. Being asked about. being the first...
