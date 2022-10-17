ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyertown, PA

Methacton’s Nouaime and Liang defend District 1-3A Championship

Methacton’s dynamic duo of Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang were at it again, defending their District 1-3A doubles championship from a year ago at the Springfield YMCA. The No. 1 seeds breezed to their third consecutive title without losing a set. The Warriors duo defeated Conestoga’s freshmain pair of...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Spring-Ford tunes up for playoffs with win over Norristown

ROYERSFORD >> Spring-Ford no longer had any hopes of getting into the Pioneer Athletic Conference football championship game this season coming into Saturday’s Liberty Division contest against Norristown. But the Rams still had a list of things to accomplish … such as minimize mistakes, execute their plays and work...
NORRISTOWN, PA
​Pope John Paul II dominates Phoenixville, retains PAC Frontier title

​PHOENIXVILLE >> Throughout its 8-0 start to the season, Pope John Paul II’s offense has been the story, scoring close to 40 points per game and placing several players among the statistical league leaders. But it was the defense’s chance to shine at Phoenixville Saturday morning, as the Golden...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Coatesville at Downingtown East highlights Week Nine

Week Nine of the scholastic football season features a big Ches-Mont League National Division game between Coatesville and Downingtown East that will go a long way to deciding the division champion. On the American Division side, both Kennett and Great Valley will try to stay undefeated in league play heading into their showdown next week.
COATESVILLE, PA
Coatesville’s defense overcomes Dtown East in Ortega’s emotional return

DOWNINGTOWN >> Coatesville coach Matt Ortega couldn’t fight back the emotions as he addressed his team after Friday’s game against Downingtown East. It’s been a rough couple of weeks at Coatesville, from threats forcing school lockdowns and the cancellation of the Downingtown West game to Ortega being placed on administrative leave for off-the-field matter over two weeks.
COATESVILLE, PA
Streeter, Lansdale Catholic, streak past West Catholic in shutout victory

LOWER GWYNEDD >> One electrifying score by Jacahi Streeter deserves another, and the sophomore speedster’s two touchdowns provided the sizzle in Lansdale Catholic’s 14-0 shutout of rival West Catholic Friday night. “We wanted it real bad,” Streeter said of the win, on a cool, crisp Homecoming Night at...
LANSDALE, PA
Owen J. Roberts claims PAC boys soccer title over Upper Perkiomen

BUCKTOWN >> After a 1-0 win over Upper Perkiomen gave Owen J. Roberts their first Pioneer Athletic Conference boys’ soccer title in eight years, senior captain Joey Kish and junior midfielder Nick Gambone remained in the stadium for quite a while, taking photos with teammates, coaches, and family members in all numbers of combinations.
PENNSBURG, PA
Pope John Paul II claims seventh PAC girls volleyball title in win over Upper Merion

GRATERFORD >> The Pope John Paul II girls volleyball team already has plenty of hardware in its trophy cabinet. But it’s always primed to add more every opportunity it can. In a rematch of the 2018 title bout, the Golden Panthers took a straight-set win over No. 3 Upper Merion (25-16, 25-8, 25-11) in the Pioneer Athletic conference championship at Perkiomen Valley Thursday.
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Plymouth Whitemarsh celebrates Senior Night in style

WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh honored its senior class prior to its game against Wissahickon Friday night, but the celebration didn’t stop at kickoff. Upperclassmen dominated the first half as the Colonials routed the rival Trojans, 56-6, at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. Aiden O’Brien threw a pair of touchdowns on...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Bishop Shanahan volleyball squad knocks off West Chester East

Downingtown >> The Bishop Shanahan girls volleyball team, in its final home game of the regular season Thursday, gave the Eagles’ crowd something to cheer about, defeating West Chester East, 3-1. The Vikings entered the contest with an 18-2 record and were ranked fifth in the PIAA District 1...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Downingtown East uses usual recipe to get out to 7-1 start

The big game in the area this week pits undefeated Coatesville visiting Kottmeyer Stadium to take on a 7-1 Downingtown East squad. The Cougars’ only loss came back in week two when they dropped a 32-31 decision to State College. Downingtown East played that game without starting senior quarterback Jamy Jenkins, who missed three games with a fractured wrist, and still cannot take snaps from under center.
EXTON, PA
WC East gets first win in dramatic fashion

OXFORD>>When West Chester East called a timeout with 0:03.1 showing on the clock, and the game with Oxford tied at 14-14, 65 yards stood between them and their first victory of the season. Everyone in the stadium, including the Oxford defense, knew a pass was all but assured. That pass...
OXFORD, PA

