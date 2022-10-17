Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
papreplive.com
Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Week 9 Football: Souderton, Upper Dublin battle for 1st place in SOL Continental
There’s a battle for the top spot in the Suburban One League Continental Conference, as Souderton travels to Upper Dublin Friday night for a key Week Nine matchup. Both teams bring matching 4-0 conference records into the showdown. Big Red is 7-1 overall, coming off a 23-0 shutout of...
papreplive.com
Methacton’s Nouaime and Liang defend District 1-3A Championship
Methacton’s dynamic duo of Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang were at it again, defending their District 1-3A doubles championship from a year ago at the Springfield YMCA. The No. 1 seeds breezed to their third consecutive title without losing a set. The Warriors duo defeated Conestoga’s freshmain pair of...
papreplive.com
Coatesville forced to forfeit game, shakes up District 1 playoff picture
Coatesville football’s undefeated regular season is no more. Despite winning all eight games its played, Coatesville’s 38-7 win over West Chester Rustin on September 30 has been changed to a forfeit loss, due to an ineligible player on the team. The violation was self-reported by Coatesville at the...
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford tunes up for playoffs with win over Norristown
ROYERSFORD >> Spring-Ford no longer had any hopes of getting into the Pioneer Athletic Conference football championship game this season coming into Saturday’s Liberty Division contest against Norristown. But the Rams still had a list of things to accomplish … such as minimize mistakes, execute their plays and work...
papreplive.com
Malvern’s defense: good. Haverford’s defense: great. Fords’ win Inter-Ac clash
MALVERN >> The defense of Malvern Prep is in the midst of a historic season, but Saturday, in the Homecoming game, Haverford School’s defense ruined the party. The Fords’ defense dominated from start to finish and set the offense up for a pair of field goals to thwart the Friars, 6-0, in a classic defensive Inter-Ac battle.
papreplive.com
Zeltt throws 5 TD passes, North Penn rolls past Pennridge to end 2-game skid
EAST ROCKHILL >> The North Penn football team had fallen in its last two games. Pennridge’s losing streak sat at four. One side was leaving Helman Field Friday night having put an end to its skid. And the visiting Knights quickly made sure it was going to be them.
papreplive.com
Upper Dublin soars on both sides to top Souderton, clinch share of SOL Continental title
That was the extent of Upper Dublin running backs coach Ed Wall’s message to senior Nyfise McIntyre at halftime Friday night. After a first half that was mostly productive but also featured a fumble by McIntyre, Wall merely wanted the senior to know his team was going to use him in the second half.
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II dominates Phoenixville, retains PAC Frontier title
PHOENIXVILLE >> Throughout its 8-0 start to the season, Pope John Paul II’s offense has been the story, scoring close to 40 points per game and placing several players among the statistical league leaders. But it was the defense’s chance to shine at Phoenixville Saturday morning, as the Golden...
papreplive.com
PAC Girls Soccer Championship Preview: Upper Perkiomen vs. Perkiomen Valley
A new champion will be crowned in Pioneer Athletic Conference girls soccer Thursday night when No. 1 seed Upper Perkiomen meets No. 3 Perkiomen Valley, 7 p.m. at Owen J. Roberts’ Wildcat Stadium. The girls’ final follows the boys’ final between Upper Perkiomen and Owen J. Roberts at 5...
papreplive.com
Coatesville at Downingtown East highlights Week Nine
Week Nine of the scholastic football season features a big Ches-Mont League National Division game between Coatesville and Downingtown East that will go a long way to deciding the division champion. On the American Division side, both Kennett and Great Valley will try to stay undefeated in league play heading into their showdown next week.
papreplive.com
Coatesville’s defense overcomes Dtown East in Ortega’s emotional return
DOWNINGTOWN >> Coatesville coach Matt Ortega couldn’t fight back the emotions as he addressed his team after Friday’s game against Downingtown East. It’s been a rough couple of weeks at Coatesville, from threats forcing school lockdowns and the cancellation of the Downingtown West game to Ortega being placed on administrative leave for off-the-field matter over two weeks.
papreplive.com
Streeter, Lansdale Catholic, streak past West Catholic in shutout victory
LOWER GWYNEDD >> One electrifying score by Jacahi Streeter deserves another, and the sophomore speedster’s two touchdowns provided the sizzle in Lansdale Catholic’s 14-0 shutout of rival West Catholic Friday night. “We wanted it real bad,” Streeter said of the win, on a cool, crisp Homecoming Night at...
papreplive.com
Owen J. Roberts claims PAC boys soccer title over Upper Perkiomen
BUCKTOWN >> After a 1-0 win over Upper Perkiomen gave Owen J. Roberts their first Pioneer Athletic Conference boys’ soccer title in eight years, senior captain Joey Kish and junior midfielder Nick Gambone remained in the stadium for quite a while, taking photos with teammates, coaches, and family members in all numbers of combinations.
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II claims seventh PAC girls volleyball title in win over Upper Merion
GRATERFORD >> The Pope John Paul II girls volleyball team already has plenty of hardware in its trophy cabinet. But it’s always primed to add more every opportunity it can. In a rematch of the 2018 title bout, the Golden Panthers took a straight-set win over No. 3 Upper Merion (25-16, 25-8, 25-11) in the Pioneer Athletic conference championship at Perkiomen Valley Thursday.
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh celebrates Senior Night in style
WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh honored its senior class prior to its game against Wissahickon Friday night, but the celebration didn’t stop at kickoff. Upperclassmen dominated the first half as the Colonials routed the rival Trojans, 56-6, at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. Aiden O’Brien threw a pair of touchdowns on...
papreplive.com
Bishop Shanahan volleyball squad knocks off West Chester East
Downingtown >> The Bishop Shanahan girls volleyball team, in its final home game of the regular season Thursday, gave the Eagles’ crowd something to cheer about, defeating West Chester East, 3-1. The Vikings entered the contest with an 18-2 record and were ranked fifth in the PIAA District 1...
papreplive.com
Delco Football: Bonner & Prendergast anything but Blue after winning division title
UPPER DARBY — Bonner & Prendergast updated its championship football history with a dominating 28-0 win over Conwell-Egan Friday, securing its first Catholic League Blue Division title since – ready for this? – Anthony Becht’s team got the job done in 1994. Isaiah Session helped make...
papreplive.com
Downingtown East uses usual recipe to get out to 7-1 start
The big game in the area this week pits undefeated Coatesville visiting Kottmeyer Stadium to take on a 7-1 Downingtown East squad. The Cougars’ only loss came back in week two when they dropped a 32-31 decision to State College. Downingtown East played that game without starting senior quarterback Jamy Jenkins, who missed three games with a fractured wrist, and still cannot take snaps from under center.
papreplive.com
WC East gets first win in dramatic fashion
OXFORD>>When West Chester East called a timeout with 0:03.1 showing on the clock, and the game with Oxford tied at 14-14, 65 yards stood between them and their first victory of the season. Everyone in the stadium, including the Oxford defense, knew a pass was all but assured. That pass...
Comments / 0