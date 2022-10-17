Redshirt senior Erynn Barnum is one of 20 power forwards in the nation to be selected as a watch list member for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). This marks the first time an Arkansas women’s basketball player has had a candidate for the Katrina McClain award, as well as the first watch list for a Razorback since prior to the 2020-21 season.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO