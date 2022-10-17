ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Women’s Tennis Kickoff Texas A&M Fall Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team completed day one of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational on Friday. In doubles play, the Razorback pair of Lenka Stara and Grace O’Donell notched a 6-2 win over SMU’s Makoric/Nylander. At the No. 2 spot for Arkansas, Indianna Spink and Yuhan Liu fell 6-2 followed by Morgan McCarthy and Whitney Robbins dropping a 6-3 match to SMU.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Barnum Tabbed to Katrina McClain Award Watch List

Redshirt senior Erynn Barnum is one of 20 power forwards in the nation to be selected as a watch list member for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). This marks the first time an Arkansas women’s basketball player has had a candidate for the Katrina McClain award, as well as the first watch list for a Razorback since prior to the 2020-21 season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Eric Musselman Live Starts Nov. 8

FAYETTEVILLE. – Season four of Eric Musselman Live will begin on Nov. 8 – a Tuesday – with the final 11 shows returning to their normal day – a Monday. All 12 shows will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

