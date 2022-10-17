ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q106.5

Maine Police ID Lewiston Murder Victim, Arrest a Suspect

Lewiston Police are investigating the murder of a person whose body was found during a robbery call. UPDATE: Maine State Police have identified the victim as Nicholas Blake, 37, of Lewiston. Friday afternoon, a search warrant was executed at 12 River Street in Lewiston, where Barry Zollarcoffer, 47, was arrested and charged with murder.
LEWISTON, ME
wgan.com

Victim and suspect identified in Lewiston homicide

Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Lewiston and have a suspect in custody. Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss says 37-year-old Nicholas Blake of Lewiston was found dead at a residence at 70 River Street on Wednesday. Police found the man’s body while responding to a robbery complaint...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

A preliminary report into the fatal Arundel plane crash released

ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information related to an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Arundel on October 5. Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, was piloting the plane that left Biddeford in the morning, landed in Presque Isle, and was on its way back to Biddeford when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough was the lone passenger on board. Both men died in the crash.
ARUNDEL, ME
B98.5

Maine State Police Investigate Central Maine Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department are investigating a homicide. According to the press release, the Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on River Street in Lewiston for a robbery complaint. Once on the...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in South Portland on Thursday. It happened while the girl was trying to cross the road at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, South Portland Police Department spokesperson Robb Couture said in a release. The child...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff in Lewiston

The search for a shooting suspect led to a seven-hour standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning. Police received a tip that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was at a home on Oxford Street. Police surrounded the home, and the Maine State Police tactical team was called to the scene. After about seven hours,...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
LEWISTON, ME
wgan.com

Two people killed in collision in York County

A collision involving a van and a car in Waterboro on Tuesday claimed the lives of both drivers. The York County Sheriff’s Office says the two vehicles collided around 7:45 a.m. on Townhouse Road. The van, which was owned by Southern Maine Transportation, was being driven by 51-year-old Hassan...
YORK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Augusta police seek bank robbery suspect

AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Saturday, authorities say. A news release from the Augusta Police Department stated that someone robbed the Camden National Bank at 21 Armory St. around 11:30 a.m. and included images captured on security cameras. Police...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Mainers killed in Waterboro crash

WATERBORO, Maine — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. In a news release, York County Sheriff William King said a preliminary investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van traveling south and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu traveling north collided around 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Townhouse Road.
WATERBORO, ME
WGME

Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow

(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
ANDOVER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Drought conditions in Maine clear up

MAINE, USA — After experiencing an abnormally dry season this past summer, Maine is finally seeing relief from drought conditions. It was the third consecutive year Maine has experienced a drought. And while summertime typically brings dryness to fields and crops, farmers felt the effects substantially this year. For...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

