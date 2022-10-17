Read full article on original website
Maine Police ID Lewiston Murder Victim, Arrest a Suspect
Lewiston Police are investigating the murder of a person whose body was found during a robbery call. UPDATE: Maine State Police have identified the victim as Nicholas Blake, 37, of Lewiston. Friday afternoon, a search warrant was executed at 12 River Street in Lewiston, where Barry Zollarcoffer, 47, was arrested and charged with murder.
A preliminary report into the fatal Arundel plane crash released
ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information related to an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Arundel on October 5. Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, was piloting the plane that left Biddeford in the morning, landed in Presque Isle, and was on its way back to Biddeford when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough was the lone passenger on board. Both men died in the crash.
Maine State Police Investigate Central Maine Homicide
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department are investigating a homicide. According to the press release, the Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on River Street in Lewiston for a robbery complaint. Once on the...
Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in South Portland on Thursday. It happened while the girl was trying to cross the road at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, South Portland Police Department spokesperson Robb Couture said in a release. The child...
Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff in Lewiston
The search for a shooting suspect led to a seven-hour standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning. Police received a tip that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was at a home on Oxford Street. Police surrounded the home, and the Maine State Police tactical team was called to the scene. After about seven hours,...
Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
Two people killed in collision in York County
A collision involving a van and a car in Waterboro on Tuesday claimed the lives of both drivers. The York County Sheriff’s Office says the two vehicles collided around 7:45 a.m. on Townhouse Road. The van, which was owned by Southern Maine Transportation, was being driven by 51-year-old Hassan...
Augusta police seek bank robbery suspect
AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Saturday, authorities say. A news release from the Augusta Police Department stated that someone robbed the Camden National Bank at 21 Armory St. around 11:30 a.m. and included images captured on security cameras. Police...
Two Mainers killed in Waterboro crash
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. In a news release, York County Sheriff William King said a preliminary investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van traveling south and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu traveling north collided around 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Townhouse Road.
Following school incident, 'Erase Hate' continues to inspire students
JAY, Maine — It was a bustling Friday morning at Spruce Mountain Middle School when NEWS CENTER Maine visited. But once most of the students left Mariah Sergio’s eighth-grade English class, she had time to reflect. She pulled out Andrea Warren's book "Surviving Hitler" and thumbed through some...
Maine Medical Center sees rise in kids with RSV, bronchulitis earlier than usual
PORTLAND, Maine — Some Maine hospitals report seeing an increase in kids with respiratory viruses coming earlier than usual this season. Dr. Mary Ottolini, the chair of pediatrics at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital and chief of the child health service line for MaineHealth, said in years past, doctors see a rise in these viruses around the middle of winter.
Exit 45 on Maine Turnpike in South Portland to close to traffic this weekend
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Exit 45 on Interstate 95 in South Portland will be closed this weekend to allow for old toll booths to be removed. According to a news release from the Maine Turnpike Authority (MTA) on Wednesday, all on-ramps and off-ramps at Exit 45 will close to traffic at 9 a.m. on Friday and reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday.
Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow
(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
Kennebunk Brick Store Museum remembers the fire of 1947
KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk has opened an annual exhibit showcasing one of Maine’s worst natural disasters in history. “The Fire of ‘47: 75th Anniversary Retrospective” opened on Oct. 1 and will stay open through December. The exhibit showcases works by Ted...
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Jersey Mike's says in part on the 'about' portion...
'We are polarized': Sndyer says homelessness, crime have divided Portland in State of the City Address
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder delivered a State of the City Address that highlighted a divided community, immense struggles and some signs of progress for Maine's largest municipality. Snyder delivered the remarks Monday night for the first time in-person at City Hall since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
'Foster grandparents' connect with young students in Maine classrooms
WINDHAM, Maine — It isn't every day you see someone over the age of 50 sitting in a first-grade classroom. Windham Primary School is one place, though, where that is a somewhat-regular occurrence. On Tuesday, 74-year-old Sue Nichols and 82-year-old Bonnie Rogers joined Heather Ray's classroom, full of bubbly...
How a program in Portland is helping local seniors stay active and find community
PORTLAND, Maine — It's hard to beat autumn afternoons in Maine. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, that sentiment was clear, as locals and tourists climbed aboard Casco Bay Lines' Wabanaki ferry for a three-hour mailboat ride. Sitting among the crowd, wrapped in seasonal jackets and listening to the steady hum...
Drought conditions in Maine clear up
MAINE, USA — After experiencing an abnormally dry season this past summer, Maine is finally seeing relief from drought conditions. It was the third consecutive year Maine has experienced a drought. And while summertime typically brings dryness to fields and crops, farmers felt the effects substantially this year. For...
