Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
A.J. Greer Held Scoreless, Bruins Walk Away With Shootout Win
It took a shootout to decide the game at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 as Taylor Hall potted the lone goal in regulation and the shootout. A.J. Greer was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in regulation.
Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins
The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
Jim Montgomery Receiving Heavy Support Amid Bruins’ Fast Start
The start to Jim Montgomery’s tenure as head coach of the Boston Bruins has been great. Through four games, the Bruins lead hockey in goals scored (21), wins (3) and points (6). All of that seems to be good news for Montgomery’s chances at taking home one of the NHL’s end-of-season awards.
Bruins’ Taylor Hall Reacts To Shootout-Winning Goal Vs. Ducks
The Boston Bruins bounced back from their first loss of the season, defeating the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday to record their first shootout victory of the season. Taylor Hall, who netted the game-decider after three periods of regulation plus overtime, partook in the pivotal crunch-time effort in order to give the Bruins their fourth win of the season and described his mindset in the shootout.
Taylor Hall Explains Why Bruins Are Fastest Team He’s Played With
BOSTON — The Bruins have a new identity under head coach Jim Montgomery as an offensive-minded squad that plays with speed at all levels. That has been on display in the first six games of the season, where Boston have scored three or more goals in five of six contests. Taylor Hall, who scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, has played for five teams in his 13-year career, and he was asked postgame if the Black and Gold are the fastest he’s ever played with.
Watch Bruins Honor Zdeno Chara Ahead Of Bruins-Wild Game
BOSTON — Zdeno Chara was in the building Saturday afternoon. The former Bruins defenseman, who signed a one-day contract in September in order to retire with the organization, was honored prior to Boston’s matinee game against the Minnesota Wild. Chara dropped the ceremonial puck, but not before TD...
What Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Told Jack Studnicka After Rough Debut
Jack Studnicka had a chance to make an impression on the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery in his 2022-23 debut Thursday night, but it didn’t quite go as planned. The forward centered the third line in Boston’s ultimate 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, but became a liability as the game went on.
Nick Foligno Has Become Asset For Bruins; What’s Changed?
BOSTON — Nick Foligno is playing motivated and like he has a chip on his shoulder. After all, the Boston Bruins forward had just two goals and 11 assists last year in his first season with the club. Foligno didn’t make the best first impression on the score sheet, but often was lauded for the leadership he brought.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Off To Hot Start, Has Eight Points In Five Games
David Pastrnak looks to be in midseason form after five games. Through the first five games of the year, Pastrnak has three goals, five assists and eight points. The winger looks for more against the Minnesota Wild in the Boston Bruins’ first afternoon game of the season.. For more,...
In Three Starts, Linus Ullmark Has Emerged As Bruins’ No. 1 Goalie
Linus Ullmark has made a case to be the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie. It’s a small sample size, but Ullmark stood on his head in Boston’s 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at TD Garden. The goalie made 30 stops and was unbeatable in overtime and the shootout.
Watch Linus Ullmark’s Spectacular Save(s) In Bruins Shootout Win
The Bruins finally had an off night on the offensive end. Luckily for fans in Boston, Linus Ullmark made sure to render that fact meaningless. Boston took home a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, with Ullmark standing on his head to help secure the Bruins victory after an insane pair of sequences in overtime.
NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Panthers Game Picks
Two bitter rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, will face off tonight in an Atlantic division tilt from FLA Live Arena. Tampa Bay Lightning (-113) vs. Florida Panthers (-106) Total: 7 (O +118, U -144) It’s safe to say that the Florida Panthers haven’t forgotten the Tampa Bay...
NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Jets Game Picks
Two teams that have had an up-and-down start to their regular seasons are set to collide tonight, with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-182) vs. Winnipeg Jets (+150) Total: 7 (O+108, U-132) Entering this tilt on Hockey Night in Canada, the Maple Leafs have...
Jack Studnicka Has Opportunity To Become Mainstay In Bruins Lineup
When Jack Studnicka made the Bruins final roster, many thought he’d finally get the chance he’s been working hard for over the last few seasons. But he was a healthy scratch through Boston’s first four games. “I told him, ‘I know it’s hard.’ I’ve been in his...
Ford Final Five: Bruins Win 2-1 In Shootout Vs. Ducks
The Boston Bruins were back in action Thursday night when they played host to the Ducks and secured a 2-1 victory over Anaheim in a shootout. Taylor Hall provided the offense for the B’s and scored the team’s lone goal during the 17th minute of the second period to take a 1-0 lead, but the Ducks struck back with a goal from Frank Vatrano just three minutes later.
Bruins Wrap: Linus Ullmark, Taylor Hall Lead Way To Shootout Win
BOSTON — Coming off their first loss of the season, the Boston Bruins responded by topping the Anaheim Ducks, 2-1 in a shootout, on Thursday night at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 4-1-0 on the season while the Ducks lost their fourth straight and now own a 1-3-1 record.
Where NHL Writer Ranks Bruins ‘Pooh Bear’ Reverse Retro Jersey
The Bruins will bring back their “Pooh Bear” jersey for the 2022-23 season, but where does Boston’s reverse retro jersey rank among the other 31 NHL franchises?. The reverse retro jerseys were a hit in 20220, so it only made sense for the NHL to bring them back. The B’s will wear a slight variation of the Pooh Bear jersey worn from 1995-2006. It is a white jersey and features the cartoon-like bear on the front with “Bruins” on the shoulder.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Power Play Comes Through At Perfect Time
BOSTON — The Bruins went down to the wire but took home a win against the Wild at TD Garden. Boston beat Minnesota 4-3 after closing out the game in overtime. This was the second time Boston went into the overtime period in as many games. Taylor Hall scored...
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers Placed on Injured Reserve
Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve by the Winnipeg Jets, the Jets’ official website reports. Ehlers seems to have suffered the injury at some point during the Jets’ 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. The talented forward played almost 22 minutes in that game and registered an assist. Ehlers has three assists on the season in the two games he has played.
