San Diego County, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
KPBS

Imperial Beach Mayor's two terms in office: A reflection

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina walks proudly around the outside of his city’s upgraded library. The modern building has a unique Imperial Beach flare and it is the cornerstone of a revitalization effort the mayor launched when he took office in 2014. That election wasn’t decided until more than...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
KPBS

County pays over $4 million to woman who blinded herself

San Diego County will pay just under $4.5 million dollars to Tanya Suarez, who blinded herself in 2019 while in jail. The settlement is the result of a lawsuit filed against the county by Suarez, who said deputies on the scene failed to prevent her own self-harm while hallucinating under the effects of methamphetamine. Then, San Diego’s utility rates, already among the highest in the nation, will be going up again this January. And, local school board races are of high interest in the upcoming election, in part because of school districts’ role in pandemic response. After, we cover the District 2 and 4 races on the San Diego City Council. Finally, we hear about an amusement park that used to call San Francisco’s Ocean Beach home.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego County unemployment rate declines to 3.1% in September

San Diego County's unemployment rate decreased to 3.1% in September, down from a revised 3.4% in August, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department. September's unemployment rate was considerably less than September 2021's rate of 5.4%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
montanarightnow.com

Woman blinded in jail settles with California county for $4M

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A woman who blinded herself in jail while under the influence of drugs will receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County. Her lawyer, Danielle Pena, confirmed to the San Diego Union-Tribune the settlement was reached. The paper reported late Wednesday that Tanya Suarez had sued the county alleging jail staff failed to protect her from harming herself in 2019. She was arrested and during the intake process was reportedly acting oddly and clawing at her eyes and placed in a cell by herself. The suit says a deputy watched as she tried to remove her eyeball and failed to intervene after she succeeded.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Construction Begins on Otay River Estuary Restoration Project in South Bay

Construction began Friday on a project aimed at restoring around 125 acres of coastal wetlands and salt marsh habitat in the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge. The Otay River Estuary Restoration Project, a joint effort of desalination developer Poseidon Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other agencies, seeks to restore salt ponds located within the refuge in order to create new habitat for native fish, wildlife and plant species.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

90 unwanted guns traded in for gift cards in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday during a Guns for Gift Cards event in the South Bay. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department event was held at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA

