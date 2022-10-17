Read full article on original website
Scheduled Power Outage Set For Sunday Morning In Collinsville
The City of Collinsville has a scheduled city-wide power outage on Sunday. If you pay a city utility bill, you will lose power at 7 a.m. so that the city can make upgrades to its electrical system. The city encourages impacted residents to charge your phones, unplug all electronics and...
Oktoberfest Back In Full Swing In Tulsa
Tulsa's Oktoberfest is in full swing this weekend celebrating Bavarian culture with music, food, drinks, and games. The festival is named one of the top events of its kind in the country. Organizers said the goal is to make it as authentic to Bavarian culture as possible. Modeled after the...
Community Remembers Life Of Long-Time Employee Of Tulsa Air & Space Museum
People in the community are remembering one of the most notable employees at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. Millie Lowe was the first employee hired at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum 28 years ago, she died at the age of 92 and kept working at the facility until her death. Executive Director Tonya Blansett says Lowe's memory is ingrained in the lives of so many people who worked and visited the museum.
Osage Nation Sesquicentennial Celebration
Osage Nation is celebrating 150 years, of a sesquicentennial, since the Osage Removal from Kansas to the present-day Osage Reservation. The Sesquicentennial Planning committee chose Oct. 22, 2022, as the commemoration date. The celebration is happening Saturday evening at Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska, where there are food vendors, special...
Tulsa Theatres Seeing Higher Attendance Post-COVID Lockdowns
Theatres faced a long struggle during the pandemic, forcing doors to be closed for the safety of cast members and the public. Now, seats are being filled, but actors and volunteers are still needed. "It has been interesting trying to get casts together. I think it's gotten harder,” Tulsa Performing...
Bartlesville Police Hold Memorial Service For K-9
On Friday, Bartlesville police said goodbye to one of their own. They held a memorial service for K-9, Sid, at Cross Roads Baptist Church. Sid had to be put down in early October because of cancer. Officers said he was the first rescue they trained as a K-9. They said...
3 Injured In 2 Vehicle Crash In Tulsa; Police Investigating Cause
Tulsa Police are investigating a crash that happened at around 1:00 a.m. Friday near South Yale Avenue and U.S. Route 66. Authorities said the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light, hit a car and then crashed into the Midtown Flea Market near East 11th Street and South Yale Avenue.
Firefighters Respond To Grass Fire In Tulsa
Firefighters were on the scene of a grass fire in a field near 36th Street North and Highway 169. Crews so far have been able to get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tulsa County is still currently under a burn ban.
100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years
The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Tulsa, Authorities Investigating
A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:18 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Police said the caller heard multiple shots, and the victim was found dead on...
Crews Fighting Large Osage County Fire With Planes
The Oklahoma State Emergency Management Association (EMA) said a large fire is burning near Hominy on Saturday. Authorities confirmed the State Forestry and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are using two planes each to drop water and fire retardant in the area. At this time, authorities say no homes are...
Victim In Tulsa Axe Attack Dies From Injuries
The man who was attacked with an axe and struck in the head has died from his injuries, according to Tulsa Police. Investigators say the victim, 22-year-old James "Jimmy" Patterson was sitting on the couch in the apartment eating when Israel Trejo was standing in the living room holding an axe that he was trying to buy from someone else.
Rogers County Wildfire Burns 500 Acres, Authorities Investigating For Arson
Wind and the dry environment are playing a big part in why a fire is still burning in Rogers County, but it’s also because of the terrain. Firefighters say 80% of the fire has been contained, but there are still several trees burning and areas where firefighters cannot reach. That’s because ravines and heavily wooded areas preventing trucks from getting through.
Tulsa Welcomes 20 New American Citizens With Naturalization Ceremony
A new group of American citizens was celebrated at a naturalization ceremony hosted by the City of Tulsa on Thursday. Friends and family gathered at the City Council Chambers as 20 people from 11 different countries became U.S. citizens. The City says that the countries represented in the ceremony include Bangladesh, Burma, China, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Iran, Mexico, the Philippines, Tajikistan, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela.
Tulsa Man Convicted Following Shootout With Tulsa Police In 2021
A man has been convicted on multiple counts in connection to a shooting involving Tulsa Police at an apartment complex in 2021. On May 16, Edward Madden, 29, pointed a gun at a stranger and chased the stranger through an apartment complex. A contractor was working at the Savanna Landing...
Tulsa WWII Veteran Honored With France's Highest Award
A WWII veteran in Tulsa received one of France's most prestigious awards. He was one of the first soldiers to hit Omaha Beach on D-Day. The French government presented Bill Parker with the Legion of Honor on Thursday. News On 6's Lex Rodriguez shared his story.
City Of Collinsville In Need Of Sponsors For Wreaths Across America
The City of Collinsville is looking for help from the public to get enough wreaths to honor more than 900 fallen veterans. The city says it is struggling to get people to sponsor wreaths to be placed here at Ridgelawn Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day. This year is the 4th year Collinsville will participate in the ceremony to honor the brave men and women who served our country.
Broken Arrow Police Investigating Rise In Stolen Mail, Including Checks
Broken Arrow Police said they are seeing a big spike in mail thefts, causing some people to lose a lot of money. Thieves are taking checks out of envelopes and then cashing the money for themselves, detectives said. Investigators said more than a dozen thefts happened at the Post Office...
Bartlesville Police Holds Meeting To Discuss Drugs In Community
The Bartlesville Police Department is developing new ways to address drug problems in its community. “In a community our size, of about 36,00 people, you would be surprised at the amount of drugs are here in this community," said Captain Jay Hastings, Bartlesville Police Department. Police said those drugs have...
Wagoner To Host McLain Football Game, Serve Dinner After
Tulsa’s McLain football team will travel to Wagoner for their game Friday, after a shooting last month outside McLain's stadium ended one student’s life. The Wagoner football team usually eats dinner together at a church before each home game. But this Friday, they are serving dinner for McLain too, after the game.
