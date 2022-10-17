The City of Collinsville is looking for help from the public to get enough wreaths to honor more than 900 fallen veterans. The city says it is struggling to get people to sponsor wreaths to be placed here at Ridgelawn Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day. This year is the 4th year Collinsville will participate in the ceremony to honor the brave men and women who served our country.

COLLINSVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO