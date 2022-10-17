ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending

INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues spanning abortion, federal spending and marijuana legalization. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation...
The Independent

The future of abortion care is on the ballot in these five states

Less than two months after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, Kansas voters shocked the country – and a multimillion dollar anti-abortion campaign – with the results of America’s first referendum on abortion rights after the high court’s landmark ruling.In August, voters rejected a Republican-proposed state constitutional amendment that would gut protections for abortion care in Kansas, a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, and which anti-abortion activists anticipated would kickstart a nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade finally got what it wanted...
CBS Minnesota

Which states have abortion on the ballot?

The Supreme Court's June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall.Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a right to abortion, while a single state is asking if its constitution should be changed to say there is no such right to abortion or for government funding.Kansas voters resoundingly rejected a ballot measure that would have permitted lawmakers to tighten abortion laws or outlaw the procedure outright in August — the first such test...
POLITICO

Why Iran is helping Russia against Ukraine

In honor of TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Midnights” release, your friendly neighborhood NatSec Daily team wanted to tackle a question that keeps us up at night: What’s in it for Iran to help Russia in Ukraine?. National Security Council spokesperson JOHN KIRBY offered the administration’s view. “It’s another...
Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Member Left Behind During a Bathroom Break as Group Leaders Breached Capitol Building Testifies at Seditious Conspiracy Trial

A Florida- and Oregon-based man who traveled to Washington D.C. with members of the Oath Keepers — but didn’t enter the U.S. Capitol with them, perhaps due to an unintentionally well-timed bathroom break — testified for the government that he didn’t directly hear leaders of the group discuss a specific plan to breach the building, although he acknowledged that such conversations could have occurred.
People

Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot

Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
POLITICO

Biden’s ‘worst performing message’

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. It’s an article of faith among Democrats that their party is deeply hampered by its inability or unwillingness to tout its own accomplishments. But what...

