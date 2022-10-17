Read full article on original website
Related
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending
INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues spanning abortion, federal spending and marijuana legalization. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation...
The future of abortion care is on the ballot in these five states
Less than two months after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, Kansas voters shocked the country – and a multimillion dollar anti-abortion campaign – with the results of America’s first referendum on abortion rights after the high court’s landmark ruling.In August, voters rejected a Republican-proposed state constitutional amendment that would gut protections for abortion care in Kansas, a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, and which anti-abortion activists anticipated would kickstart a nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade finally got what it wanted...
Which states have abortion on the ballot?
The Supreme Court's June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall.Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a right to abortion, while a single state is asking if its constitution should be changed to say there is no such right to abortion or for government funding.Kansas voters resoundingly rejected a ballot measure that would have permitted lawmakers to tighten abortion laws or outlaw the procedure outright in August — the first such test...
These State Judicial Races Will Determine The Future Of Abortion Rights
Judicial elections in five states are more important than ever, with abortion, voting rights and gerrymandering at stake.
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
POLITICO
Why Iran is helping Russia against Ukraine
In honor of TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Midnights” release, your friendly neighborhood NatSec Daily team wanted to tackle a question that keeps us up at night: What’s in it for Iran to help Russia in Ukraine?. National Security Council spokesperson JOHN KIRBY offered the administration’s view. “It’s another...
Oath Keepers Member Left Behind During a Bathroom Break as Group Leaders Breached Capitol Building Testifies at Seditious Conspiracy Trial
A Florida- and Oregon-based man who traveled to Washington D.C. with members of the Oath Keepers — but didn’t enter the U.S. Capitol with them, perhaps due to an unintentionally well-timed bathroom break — testified for the government that he didn’t directly hear leaders of the group discuss a specific plan to breach the building, although he acknowledged that such conversations could have occurred.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot
Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
CNET
These 5 States Are Voting on Marijuana Legalization on Election Day
Election Day is right around the corner and, in addition to key political races, many lawmakers are keenly tracking marijuana legalization initiatives on the ballot in several states. The topic of legal weed -- both on the state and national level -- has come back into focus as President Joe...
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
New Jersey poised to enact ‘nation’s strongest’ gun law after Supreme Court ruling
The bill would, among other things, require people wanting to carry guns in public to purchase liability insurance.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early Senate votes could be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes for U.S. Senate scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Trump taps firm to handle his Jan. 6 committee subpoena
The firm, the Dhillon Law Group, has handled litigation for other Jan. 6 select committee witnesses.
POLITICO
Biden’s ‘worst performing message’
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. It’s an article of faith among Democrats that their party is deeply hampered by its inability or unwillingness to tout its own accomplishments. But what...
Biden on Oz: 'Delaware was smart enough to send him to New Jersey'
The comment was an example of the special attention the president seemed to show to the Pennsylvania race for U.S. Senate, as he cast Democrat John Fetterman’s election as pivotal.
Comments / 0