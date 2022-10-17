Read full article on original website
Why Freight Broker Bonds are Important for Logistics Companies
If you want to open a logistics company to operate a freight brokerage, you'll need to decide whether to get a freight broker bond or establish a BMC-85 trust. You must either secure a BMC-84 bond or open a BMC-85 trust to get a freight broker's license so that you can legally operate a logistics business. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) mandates that prospective freight brokers are bonded or establish BMC-85 trusts as a condition of licensing. Here are the differences between the two options and why freight broker bonds are important for logistics companies.
Forecast Tool Predicts Outcomes of Volume Shifts for Final-Mile Carriers
Fleet Enable introduced a forecast tool software that predicts the future for final-mile delivery operators. “Over the course of the last two years, the general population has become all too familiar with the fragility and uncertainty of the supply chain,” says Krishna Vattipalli, CEO of Fleet Enable. “In this fast-growing market, the transportation/logistics sector needs this kind of tool.”
Why the U.S. Government is Betting on IoT to Remedy the Supply Chain
The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 represents a $280 billion investment in domestic manufacturing, research and development. Among a range of other priorities such as national competitiveness and economic opportunities, the passage of this act signals the federal government’s acknowledgement that investing in cutting-edge technology is key to remedying recent devastating disruptions to the supply chain.
IoT and Big Data Analytics Power Growth in Rail Freight
In the past 20 years, global rail freight activity has seen a dramatic increase. This mega-trend is set to continue over the next 20 years as cities grow, populations expand, and geopolitics become more complex. Driven by new emerging power structures and resource pressure, accountability and agility are prioritized as the landscape shifts.
Supply Chain Disruptions, Current Events Main Focus of Manifest 2023
Supply chain disruptions, current events, enterprise-wide solutions and supply chain pain points remain the main focus of thought leadership in Manifest 2023. Scheduled to take place Jan. 31-Feb. 2, this show will accentuate the partnerships and futuristic technologies transforming supply chains and logistics operations globally. “Each year, more and more...
