If you want to open a logistics company to operate a freight brokerage, you'll need to decide whether to get a freight broker bond or establish a BMC-85 trust. You must either secure a BMC-84 bond or open a BMC-85 trust to get a freight broker's license so that you can legally operate a logistics business. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) mandates that prospective freight brokers are bonded or establish BMC-85 trusts as a condition of licensing. Here are the differences between the two options and why freight broker bonds are important for logistics companies.

