ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
HOUSTON, TX
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man indicted on federal meth distribution charge

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is one of 16 charged in federal court after a grand jury for the District of Nebraska returned an indictment in his case. Jose Guerrero-Lopez, 29, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police searching for 2 missing girls, ages 10, 11

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 10 and 11-year-old girl who were last seen on Tuesday evening. Authorities are looking for Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amirah Perryman, 10. Kamiah Perryman (left) and Amirah Perryman (right) (Source: Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit) They were...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy