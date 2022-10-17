Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
Click2Houston.com
‘It doesn’t look good’: Authorities searching for missing 2-year-old daughter of man accused of choking common-law wife to death
HOUSTON – Houston police and Texas Equusearch are searching for a missing 2-year-old child who is the daughter of the man accused of choking his common-law wife to death on Tuesday. Police said the toddler, Nadia Lee, was last seen near the 300 block of South Richey Street in...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man indicted on federal meth distribution charge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is one of 16 charged in federal court after a grand jury for the District of Nebraska returned an indictment in his case. Jose Guerrero-Lopez, 29, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According...
Cause of death released for Humble mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The missing Humble mother who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Nebraska died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Roenz was found dead by Nebraska law enforcement after her son,...
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of robbing 3 banks in SW Houston was originally serving 25-year sentence for previous robbery case, police say
WEST UNIVERSITY – Authorities have arrested a man who they say has robbed multiple businesses in West University area. According to West University police, officers received a call about a robbery in the 4000 block of Bellaire Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 10. Police say the suspect...
cw39.com
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
Woman found in trunk after Nebraska pursuit identified as teen driver’s mom
The body of a Texas woman found in the trunk of a car that crashed in south-central Nebraska during a police chase was the mother of the teenage driver, police have confirmed.
Blood, teeth found in home after teen, mother went missing in Texas, according to court records
HUMBLE, Texas — Blood, teeth and items in unexpected places were found in a house after a teenager and his mother were reported missing in Humble, Texas, according to court records. According to KPRC, the Nebraska State Patrol found Michelle Roenz’s body inside a car trunk Friday night and...
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documents
A lawsuit has been filed against a Houston car dealer by a daughter whose mother was tragically killed when her car stalled out on I-45 and was subsequently rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The lawsuit claims the dealership improperly installed the wrong car battery.
NebraskaTV
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
CORRECTION: Skull remains unidentified months after landscaping crew found it along Highway 225
In August, a worker made a gruesome discovery while cutting down a tree as landscaping crews were clearing the growth along the highway.
Remains of 31-year-old Conroe man missing since March 2022 found near Austin
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, though it is unclear how he died.
Man charged in disappearance of missing woman, who was last seen leaving job in Hempstead
Aldo Ramirez was allegedly last seen leaving his apartment with a heavy object wrapped in a rug secured with duct tape. He then put that rug in Dulce Martinez's car and drove away.
cw39.com
Shooting after car crash in southeast Houston leaves several injured, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting over the weekend in southeast Houston leaves several people injured. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 2200 block of Rainbow Drive near Marlo Street. Police responded to a shooting call, and when officers arrived, they found three men in their...
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for 2 missing girls, ages 10, 11
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 10 and 11-year-old girl who were last seen on Tuesday evening. Authorities are looking for Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amirah Perryman, 10. Kamiah Perryman (left) and Amirah Perryman (right) (Source: Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit) They were...
