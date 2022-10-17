Read full article on original website
Two Arrested On White County Warrants
The White County Sheriff’s Office reports two individuals turned themselves in on White County Warrants. On Tuesday October 18th, 56 year old James Nuckolls of Griffin Indiana arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn himself in. He met with Officer George Spencer who ran Nuckolls information to verify the warrant. Nuckolls was wanted for Failure to Appear for Unauthorized Videotaping. Bail amount listed on the warrant was $5,000 of which $500 cash had to be paid. Nuckolls was booked in the White County Jail and bonded out about an hour later. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 15th at 9:00 a.m.
Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
2nd person charged in connection with Centralia residential burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Centralia man who is the second to be arrested in connection with a residential burglary broken up in progress as a result of a motion detector. Police took Christopher Owens of South Walnut Street into custody on Wednesday in connection with...
ISP investigates fatal traffic crash in Randolph County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Randolph County. ISP say a car and truck were traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 150 Thursday afternoon, when the truck slowed down for a truck ahead waiting to make a left turn. The car failed to reduce speed and hit the truck, pushing it into the westbound lane and colliding head on with a third car.
Three Marion County inmates charged with aggravated battery following two fights in the jail
Three Marion County Jail inmates were formerly charged in Marion County Court on Thursday with aggravated battery in a public place as a result of two separate fights in the county jail on Wednesday. 27-year-old Tyler Atchison of Wamac who is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on criminal...
Franklin County Stabbing Under Investigation
BUCKNER Ill. (WJPF) A stabbing is under investigation in Franklin County. Authorities responded to the scene Thursday, October 20th around 7:30pm.The victim was taken by helicopter to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation ongoing.
Fayette County man arrested for possession of meth
BINGHAM, Ill. (WICS) — A Fayette County man is facing possession of meth charges. Bryor Mercer, 21, of Bingham, was arrested on October 20. He's accused of knowingly and unlawfully having possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. If convicted Mercer can face two to...
Moore Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
A Carmi man is currently in the White County Jail after being arrested early this morning. At around 2:24 a.m. officers responded to a call at 709 Stewart Street and arrested 48 year old William R Moore of Carmi for Disorderly Conduct. Moore is being held on $100 bond.
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
Woman dies in three-vehicle crash on southern Illinois highway
A 31-year-old woman from Marion died in a three-vehicle crash Friday on a southern Illinois highway, according to authorities. Illinois State Police had not released the woman’s name as of Saturday afternoon because her family had not been notified, the agency said. It provided preliminary investigative details in a news release.
Carmi Police Department Arrests Four Over The Weekend
Late Friday morning, 20 year old Vanessa South, and a passenger in her vehicle, 20 year old Nocona Horseworthy, both of 801 Summit Street in Carmi, were stopped on Fifth Street in Carmi. South was arrested for driving on a suspended license, Horseworthy for illegally possessing cannabis in a motor vehicle. They were both also charged with possession of stolen property. Bond for Horseworthy was set at $250. South bonded out to $250 cash plus a $20 booking fee that afternoon.
Fatal accident shuts down IL-37 in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A fatal traffic accident has closed Illinois Route 37 in Williamson County. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. north of Stiritz Road and involved at least two vehicles. One of those vehicles was on fire when emergency crews first arrived. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction...
Salem man arrested two days in a row for domestic battery to same woman
Bond is much higher the second time a 60-year-old Salem man was arrested for domestic battery to the same alleged victim seven hours after posting bond on the first charge. Jeffrey Tate of West Warmoth Street had bond set at $20,000 or $2,000 cash when appearing for the first time on the second domestic battery charge Tuesday afternoon. He was released from the Marion County Jail just before four Monday afternoon after posting $2,500 or $250 cash bond on the first domestic battery charge.
Driver in I-44 fatal crash settles wrongful death lawsuit
Less than a year after Victoria “Vickie” Wilson was killed in a crash on Interstate 44, a Franklin County judge has approved a settlement between her family and the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash. In January, Wilson was riding northbound on I-44 in a...
Norris City Man Arrested For Luring Of A Minor
On October 13th, the Fairfield Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was believed to have been picked up by William S Franks, 29 of Norris City, IL. The Norris City Police Department was contacted. The juvenile was located and returned to their residence. Franks was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail on charges of Luring of a Minor. He is being held on $5,000 bond. Franks is scheduled to appear in court again on November 3rd at 9:0 a.m. No further information has been provided at this time.
Morning fire destroys Benton home
BENTON - A morning house fire is under investigation in Benton. Crews for first called to the scene this morning in the 400 block of East Smith Street. The home was reportedly vacant at the time of the fire. An investigation is ongoing into exactly what caused the fire to start.
Former CCSO employee arrested in Illinois
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detention officer was arrested in Illinois after he fled the state during an investigation. According to a CCSO press release, Clayton Pyle, 37, was arrested on a local warrant in Illinois after he was placed on administrative leave during a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation that started in February.
Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
Watson man injured when accidentally shot with a crossbow while tracking deer near Kell
A 58-year-old Watson man was shot in the leg by a crossbow Wednesday morning while helping to track a deer that had been shot late Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in rural Kell. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronald Slifer and another man had gone with the hunter to...
