The White County Sheriff’s Office reports two individuals turned themselves in on White County Warrants. On Tuesday October 18th, 56 year old James Nuckolls of Griffin Indiana arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn himself in. He met with Officer George Spencer who ran Nuckolls information to verify the warrant. Nuckolls was wanted for Failure to Appear for Unauthorized Videotaping. Bail amount listed on the warrant was $5,000 of which $500 cash had to be paid. Nuckolls was booked in the White County Jail and bonded out about an hour later. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 15th at 9:00 a.m.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO