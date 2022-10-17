ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

KPBS

Man charged in Carlsbad fentanyl death, first prosecution of new task force

A man has been charged by federal prosecutors with distributing fentanyl that caused another person's death in Carlsbad, in what is the first prosecution led by a newly formed task force targeting local fentanyl distributors, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Jason Michael Bradford, 48, of San Diego, was arrested...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

Imperial Beach Mayor's two terms in office: A reflection

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina walks proudly around the outside of his city’s upgraded library. The modern building has a unique Imperial Beach flare and it is the cornerstone of a revitalization effort the mayor launched when he took office in 2014. That election wasn’t decided until more than...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
KPBS

County pays over $4 million to woman who blinded herself

San Diego County will pay just under $4.5 million dollars to Tanya Suarez, who blinded herself in 2019 while in jail. The settlement is the result of a lawsuit filed against the county by Suarez, who said deputies on the scene failed to prevent her own self-harm while hallucinating under the effects of methamphetamine. Then, San Diego’s utility rates, already among the highest in the nation, will be going up again this January. And, local school board races are of high interest in the upcoming election, in part because of school districts’ role in pandemic response. After, we cover the District 2 and 4 races on the San Diego City Council. Finally, we hear about an amusement park that used to call San Francisco’s Ocean Beach home.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

A look at the tenure of IB’s mayor

Imperial Beach residents will welcome a new mayor to city hall in January, as Mayor Serge Dedina returns to his environmental activism roots. In other news, Veterans needing resources can find them all in one place in Vista this weekend. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
KPBS

Vista hosts resource event for Veterans

For the sixth year, North County Veterans Stand Down, (NCVSD), brings resources to Green Oaks Ranch in Vista. NCVSD is a four-day event in Vista that connects veterans, their families and pets to free services from Thursday until Sunday. “We help homeless and all veterans with any help they need,"...
VISTA, CA
KPBS

Party politics spark interest in school board elections

COVID-19 created universal chaos in education, reflected in noisy, emotional school board meetings. Parents, teachers, and community members showed up to those meetings like never before, to blame and berate school board members about everything from mask mandates and vaccine requirements to critical race theory and LGBTQ representation. Those issues...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Roundtable: A sports week to remember for San Diego

Padre fever hits San Diego, and the San Diego Wave FC finds success in its first season. KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the state of San Diego sports, as both the San Diego Padres and the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club find playoff success. Guests...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Flu cases rise, county urges residents to be aware of symptoms to avoid spread

With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials Thursday encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
KPBS

San Diego weekend arts events: Baroque music, optimism and Prince

Park Social: Hilltop Community Park and Chollas Lake. A few installations and activations are happening this weekend with the ongoing Park Social initiative from the City of San Diego's arts commission — including two installations in the same park. beck haberstroh and Katie Giritlian will host a community photo...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Wave salutes fans before heading to semifinal game

Two days before taking on the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League semifinals, members of the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club took a moment to recognize the fans who helped the team set league attendance records in its inaugural season. “We see you, we hear you,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

