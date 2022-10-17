Read full article on original website
KPBS
Man charged in Carlsbad fentanyl death, first prosecution of new task force
A man has been charged by federal prosecutors with distributing fentanyl that caused another person's death in Carlsbad, in what is the first prosecution led by a newly formed task force targeting local fentanyl distributors, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Jason Michael Bradford, 48, of San Diego, was arrested...
KPBS
Imperial Beach Mayor's two terms in office: A reflection
Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina walks proudly around the outside of his city’s upgraded library. The modern building has a unique Imperial Beach flare and it is the cornerstone of a revitalization effort the mayor launched when he took office in 2014. That election wasn’t decided until more than...
KPBS
County pays over $4 million to woman who blinded herself
San Diego County will pay just under $4.5 million dollars to Tanya Suarez, who blinded herself in 2019 while in jail. The settlement is the result of a lawsuit filed against the county by Suarez, who said deputies on the scene failed to prevent her own self-harm while hallucinating under the effects of methamphetamine. Then, San Diego’s utility rates, already among the highest in the nation, will be going up again this January. And, local school board races are of high interest in the upcoming election, in part because of school districts’ role in pandemic response. After, we cover the District 2 and 4 races on the San Diego City Council. Finally, we hear about an amusement park that used to call San Francisco’s Ocean Beach home.
KPBS
A look at the tenure of IB’s mayor
Imperial Beach residents will welcome a new mayor to city hall in January, as Mayor Serge Dedina returns to his environmental activism roots. In other news, Veterans needing resources can find them all in one place in Vista this weekend. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
KPBS
Vista hosts resource event for Veterans
For the sixth year, North County Veterans Stand Down, (NCVSD), brings resources to Green Oaks Ranch in Vista. NCVSD is a four-day event in Vista that connects veterans, their families and pets to free services from Thursday until Sunday. “We help homeless and all veterans with any help they need,"...
KPBS
Party politics spark interest in school board elections
COVID-19 created universal chaos in education, reflected in noisy, emotional school board meetings. Parents, teachers, and community members showed up to those meetings like never before, to blame and berate school board members about everything from mask mandates and vaccine requirements to critical race theory and LGBTQ representation. Those issues...
KPBS
Record high temperatures reported in parts of San Diego County
An October heat wave brought record high temperatures in parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service is reporting Thursday. It was 90 in Oceanside Harbor on Wednesday, breaking the record of 82 set in 1977. It was 98 in Vista, breaking the record of 95 set in 1964.
KPBS
Roundtable: A sports week to remember for San Diego
Padre fever hits San Diego, and the San Diego Wave FC finds success in its first season. KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the state of San Diego sports, as both the San Diego Padres and the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club find playoff success. Guests...
KPBS
Flu cases rise, county urges residents to be aware of symptoms to avoid spread
With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials Thursday encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
KPBS
San Diego County students see a bright future after free eye exams
Reading "L-D-P-O-F" off an eye chart is a challenge for Genesis Buenrostro, 17. It isn't her only challenge. “I would rather buy diapers for my kid and get him clothes than worry about glasses,” she said. Genesis is a single mother. Her nearly two-year-old son Luis stays in the...
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Baroque music, optimism and Prince
Park Social: Hilltop Community Park and Chollas Lake. A few installations and activations are happening this weekend with the ongoing Park Social initiative from the City of San Diego's arts commission — including two installations in the same park. beck haberstroh and Katie Giritlian will host a community photo...
KPBS
San Diego Wave salutes fans before heading to semifinal game
Two days before taking on the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League semifinals, members of the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club took a moment to recognize the fans who helped the team set league attendance records in its inaugural season. “We see you, we hear you,...
