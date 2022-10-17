BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two adults, a 6-year-old and a cat who were trapped by flames on the second floor of their Dorchester home early Friday morning. Crews said the front of the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene near Blue Hill Avenue and Brookview Street early Friday morning. Fire crews used a ladder to rescue the three people and cat who were trapped on the second floor when the fire broke out. Officials said the people were trapped and hanging out the window because the fire was spreadng. Crews said it was difficult to access the building because the area was tight with cars, but they were able to successfully rescue everyone.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO