ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Green Line D Branch shutdowns to finish ahead of schedule

BOSTON (WHDH) - The final closure of the Green Line D Branch as part of the 2022 Green Line Transformation plan will come to an end two days early. The MBTA announced Friday that the final full access closure will conclude Oct. 28, which the T said is two days ahead of the planned Oct. 30 return to service.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

USS Constitution celebrates its 225th birthday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution celebrated its 225th birthday Friday afternoon. Over 140 former crew members of Old Ironsides joined the current crew for the celebration, including a 21-gun salute and a 17-gun salute. “She’s beautiful. She was beautiful back then and beautiful today,” Rodrigo Santiago, who served on...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Michelle Wu calls on state to help address issues at Mass. and Cass

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave an address on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, a Boston area struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction. “We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone. Our call, our ask, and the results of what we have learned...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

3 people and cat rescued from fire in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two adults, a 6-year-old and a cat who were trapped by flames on the second floor of their Dorchester home early Friday morning. Crews said the front of the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene near Blue Hill Avenue and Brookview Street early Friday morning. Fire crews used a ladder to rescue the three people and cat who were trapped on the second floor when the fire broke out. Officials said the people were trapped and hanging out the window because the fire was spreadng. Crews said it was difficult to access the building because the area was tight with cars, but they were able to successfully rescue everyone.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Just One Station: Driver with stab wounds crashes car into telephone pole in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffering stab wounds crashed into a telephone pole, bringing wires down Saturday in Billerica. Billerica Police said they received reports of a car hitting a telephone pole on Boston Road at 8:05 a.m. Officials said all four people in the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including the driver, who had been stabbed multiple times. The driver had jumped out of the car before it crashed.
BILLERICA, MA
whdh.com

CA man who allegedly made threatening calls to Tufts campus to plead guilty

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A California man has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a series of calls made to the Tufts University Police Department in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins. Sammy Sultan, 49, of Hayward, Calif., allegedly made eight phone calls to TUPD...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Wrong-way driver dies in crash in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge. Police said they responded to the incident just before 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 42-year-old man from Douglas was operating a Chrysler 300 southbound on the northbound lanes of Route 146 when he...
UXBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA releases new safety strategy

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA said it has a new strategy to keep the system safe and prevent employees from being overworked. Agency officials said they have worked to do the following:. Reduce shift hours. Make sure all employees have at least 10 hours between shifts. Limit the amount of...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy