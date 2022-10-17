Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
whdh.com
With record crowds arriving, officials in Salem ask visitors to seek alternatives to driving into the city
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Salem are reminding anyone who plans on visiting the Witch City for the Halloween season to come by train, boat or broomstick if possible: just not by car if you can avoid it. “Typically, the last two weekends of October, we see record crowds...
whdh.com
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
whdh.com
Green Line D Branch shutdowns to finish ahead of schedule
BOSTON (WHDH) - The final closure of the Green Line D Branch as part of the 2022 Green Line Transformation plan will come to an end two days early. The MBTA announced Friday that the final full access closure will conclude Oct. 28, which the T said is two days ahead of the planned Oct. 30 return to service.
whdh.com
Salem city leaders to announce crowd control plans after Halloween festivities attract record number of visitors
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem city leaders are expected to address how they plan to accommodate large crowds and avoid traffic troubles for residents Friday morning after the city’s Halloween festivities attracted a record 157,000 people last weekend. Salem had more than 500,000 over the first 16 days of...
whdh.com
24-year-old penguin receives custom shoes, medical care for foot condition
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 24-year-old African penguin at the New England Aquarium has been given a new lease on life after receiving over two years of specialized care for a foot condition. Beach Donkey hatched at the Aquarium on April 21, 1998. In the summer of 2020, staff there diagnosed...
whdh.com
#Kindness4Colleen campaign remembers care and generosity of teacher slain by student 9 years ago
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A campaign started a few years ago by a friend of the late teacher encourages others to spread goodwill in her memory. Kindness for Colleen is a campaign encouraging people to perform random acts of kindness in Colleen’s honor every October 22, the day she died, according to the Colleen Ritzer Memorial Fund website.
whdh.com
USS Constitution celebrates its 225th birthday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution celebrated its 225th birthday Friday afternoon. Over 140 former crew members of Old Ironsides joined the current crew for the celebration, including a 21-gun salute and a 17-gun salute. “She’s beautiful. She was beautiful back then and beautiful today,” Rodrigo Santiago, who served on...
whdh.com
Comic Kid: Local 9-year-old shows artistic talent at community center, works to inspire others
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Kellen Paul might only be 9 years old, but the youth has been making his mark by putting pencil to paper, drawing his own comics as he hones his craft and inspires others. Sharing his artwork on YouTube and at events hosted by the Community Art...
whdh.com
Michelle Wu calls on state to help address issues at Mass. and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave an address on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, a Boston area struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction. “We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone. Our call, our ask, and the results of what we have learned...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
whdh.com
3 people and cat rescued from fire in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two adults, a 6-year-old and a cat who were trapped by flames on the second floor of their Dorchester home early Friday morning. Crews said the front of the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene near Blue Hill Avenue and Brookview Street early Friday morning. Fire crews used a ladder to rescue the three people and cat who were trapped on the second floor when the fire broke out. Officials said the people were trapped and hanging out the window because the fire was spreadng. Crews said it was difficult to access the building because the area was tight with cars, but they were able to successfully rescue everyone.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Driver with stab wounds crashes car into telephone pole in Billerica
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffering stab wounds crashed into a telephone pole, bringing wires down Saturday in Billerica. Billerica Police said they received reports of a car hitting a telephone pole on Boston Road at 8:05 a.m. Officials said all four people in the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including the driver, who had been stabbed multiple times. The driver had jumped out of the car before it crashed.
whdh.com
CA man who allegedly made threatening calls to Tufts campus to plead guilty
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A California man has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a series of calls made to the Tufts University Police Department in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins. Sammy Sultan, 49, of Hayward, Calif., allegedly made eight phone calls to TUPD...
whdh.com
87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
whdh.com
Wrong-way driver dies in crash in Uxbridge
UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge. Police said they responded to the incident just before 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 42-year-old man from Douglas was operating a Chrysler 300 southbound on the northbound lanes of Route 146 when he...
whdh.com
Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
whdh.com
Amid protesters disrupting conference, Wu calls on state to help address issues at Mass. and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - Disrupted at one point by hecklers, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke Thursday on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, an area of the city struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction. “We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone,” the mayor said. “Our call,...
whdh.com
Police seek public’s help in locating 15-year-old last seen in Charlestown a week ago
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who has not been seen since last Friday near Charlestown High School. Officials say 15-year-old Keyana Jackson was last sighted on Friday, Oct. 14, around 3:30 p.m. by the high school on 240 Medford St.
whdh.com
MBTA releases new safety strategy
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA said it has a new strategy to keep the system safe and prevent employees from being overworked. Agency officials said they have worked to do the following:. Reduce shift hours. Make sure all employees have at least 10 hours between shifts. Limit the amount of...
whdh.com
Downed power lines on I-495 cause total shutdown of roadway in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All of I-495 going north and south through Chelmsford was closed to traffic for a time as crews responded to reports of downed power lines in the area, according to officials. MassDOT said that the lines were down near exit 88 on 495 southbound, causing extensive...
