By Yungwes: The world is about who we like! When two similar situations occur many people side unapologetically with those they like. These same individuals aim to eradicate and decimate the character of those they dislike. Boxing more than any other sport is about WHO WE LIKE! The dirty behind the scenes maneuvering is covered like a blanket due to the so-called “fans” of the sport of boxing. The coffin has been closed on this Haney and Loma saga. We all know how the situation has played out thus far. However, again the world is about who we like and who we dislike. So for the 100th time let’s implement facts and unadulterated logic, instead of biased opinions to reach the proper conclusions.

1 DAY AGO