The next king of the heavyweights
By Gav Duthie: We probably only have two years at the most to get fights between top heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua. We have had five so far, but most of them haven’t faced each other. Given the age of them all, we won’t see them for long. It will hopefully be an exciting couple of years, but after that, who takes over? Who will be the champions when these four retire?
Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz to be ordered by WBC next month at convention
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr eliminator will be ordered at the convention in Acapulco, Mexico, next week. Assuming both fighters are willing to agree to the fight, we’ll soon see Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) and Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) squaring off in a WBC title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to champion Tyson Fury.
Gervonta Davis visits Adrien Broner in training camp
By Adam Baskin: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis visited Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner in training camp today. The former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) Broner, 33, posted a photo of him and Tank Davis inside the gym. Adrien looks like he’s lost weight and has a considerably more healthy look to him than when he was scheduled to face Omar Figueroa last summer on August 20th.
David Benavidez on Canelo Alvarez: “I can hurt him”
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he will “hurt” Canelo Alvarez when he finally gets his shot to fight for the title at 168. If the WBC is never going to order the fight, or if Canelo chooses that he’s going to swerve Benavidez indefinitely, there’s no way he’s going to get the chance to hurt the golden-haired superstar.
Errol Spence tired of Terence Crawford’s “stalling, could’ve fought in November”
By Chris William: Errol Spence Jr expressed frustration today about Terence Crawford stalling their fight, keeping him out of the ring. IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) said he could be fighting in November. Given the huge time drain waiting for this fight to happen, you...
Canelo Alvarez off the hook for Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is now off the hook of needing to face his conqueror Dmitry Bivol in a rematch after the WBA light heavyweight champion made it known that he’s not interested in fighting him again. Bivol is essentially saving Canelo’s career by saying he’s not interested...
David Benavidez: “I’m going to stop Caleb Plant”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s going to knockout Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when he hopes to face him in May. It still remains to be seen whether Sweethands Plant will agree to fight Benavidez he failed to mention his name at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night after beating Anthony Dirrell.
Setting the record straight: This world is about who we like!
By Yungwes: The world is about who we like! When two similar situations occur many people side unapologetically with those they like. These same individuals aim to eradicate and decimate the character of those they dislike. Boxing more than any other sport is about WHO WE LIKE! The dirty behind the scenes maneuvering is covered like a blanket due to the so-called “fans” of the sport of boxing. The coffin has been closed on this Haney and Loma saga. We all know how the situation has played out thus far. However, again the world is about who we like and who we dislike. So for the 100th time let’s implement facts and unadulterated logic, instead of biased opinions to reach the proper conclusions.
Deontay Wilder beats Andy Ruiz says Chris Arreola
By Dan Ambrose: Chris Arreola says former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will beat Andy Ruiz Jr if the two face each other next. Arreola feels that Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) is easy to hit, and with Wilder’s power, he will knock him out. Last year, Arreola lost a 12 round unanimous decision to Ruiz, but he had him down in the second round and hurt.
Haney reacts to Malignaggi saying he’ll duck Lomachenko
By Craig Page: Devin Haney fired back at Paulie Malignaggi tonight in response to him predicting that he’s going to duck Vasyl Lomachenko rather than fighting him next. Earlier today, Malignaggi predicted that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) would vacate his undisputed lightweight title instead of going along with what Top Rank wants him to do in defending against Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) in his next fight.
Fury says he picked Chisora to help British economy
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury was in the hot seat today, trying to justify his choice of Derek Chisora to the media for the December 3rd title defense of his WBC belt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) says his fight with Chisora (33-12,...
Does Caleb Plant deserve Canelo Alvarez rematch after beating Dirrell?
By Allan Fox: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant wants a rematch with undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez after stopping Anthony Dirrell in the ninth round last Saturday night. The idea was that ‘Sweethands’ Plant was supposed to fight Jermall Charlo or David Benavidez next, if successful in his tune-up...
Should Caleb Plant have been forced to cut his beard?
By Allan Fox: Caleb Plant was allowed to box with a full beard that appeared to elongate his head for his fight last Saturday night against Anthony Dirrell in New York. Like this writer, Teddy Atlas wonders why the New York commission didn’t say something about the length of the former IBF super middleweight champion Plant’s beard, as it appeared to be at least three inches in length or perhaps longer.
Errol Spence rejects tune-up against Rolly Romero
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr has rejected a fight against a recently knocked out Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, saying he’s not interested in a “tune-up.”. Romero was blasted out in six rounds last May by secondary WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and doesn’t seem interested in taking a pay cut to start over like most challengers after they get whipped.
Bob Arum wants Haney vs. Lomachenko, winner fights Shakur Stevenson
By Sam Volz: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed today that he wants to match Vasyl Lomachenko against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, with the winner facing Shakur Stevenson. Arum is going to need to possibly do some convincing to Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) because there is already talk that...
Tyson Fury defends against Derek Chisora on Dec.3rd in London
By Charles Brun: WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his belt against his old buddy Derek Chisora on December 3rd at the 62,850-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Fury already beat Chisora in two non-non-competitive fights in 2011 & 2014, and now he’s facing him in a third....
Tszyu vs Charlo: “This is the Super Bowl, the Grand Final…” – Tim Tszyu
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun with today marking 100-days-to-go until Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu fights for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old American Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January...
Shakur Stevenson wants lightweight tournament to decide #1
By Craig Page: Shakur Stevenson is calling for a lightweight tournament to decide who is the #1 fighter in the weight class. Here’s the thing. Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) wants all the fighters that compete in the tournament to be paid “a lot of money for each fight.”
Erislandy Lara vs. Danny García a possibility
By Craig Page: Former two-division world champion Danny Garcia and WBA ‘regular’ middleweight champ Erislandy Lara are being discussed. With the 39-year-old Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) with potentially a lot of time to kill now that IBF/WBA Super World champion Gennadiy Golovkin being ordered to defend against his is IBF mandatory Esquiva Falcao, that frees the Cuban talent up to face Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia next.
Eddie Hearn on Andy Ruiz – “I see him beating Deontay Wilder”
By Brian Webber: Promoter Eddie Hearn feels that former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr will defeat Deontay Wilder if the two fight next. Hearn says he was impressed with Deontay’s first round knockout win over Robert Helenius last Saturday night, but he says the Finnish fighter was “past his best.” In other words, Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) only gets partial credit for his sensational KO victory over the 6’6″ Helenius.
