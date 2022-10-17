Read full article on original website
Helping Hands Humane Society hosts ‘Bone Appetit’ fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) of Topeka held their biggest fundraiser of the year, “Bone Appetit”, at Prairie Band Casino and Resort. The event included a dinner, gala, awards ceremony, a live and silent auction. All proceeds for the auctions were made to the Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka.
Topeka church celebrates new community garden space
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church wants to share its space with the community. The Episcopal Diocese of Kansas, along with city leaders and members of the community, celebrated its new garden at Bethany House and Garden. Each of the four garden spaces provides its own service to the...
The Topeka Zoo is calling all ghouls to trick-or-treat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo is calling all little ghosts and goblins to get in the Halloween spirit. Kids can dress up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo. The event is open to all ages and kids can watch the animals get special Halloween treats as well.
GTP welcomes new leaders to Shawnee County with reception
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka partnership welcomed new leadership, and familiar faces in new positions to the Topeka and Shawnee County community. They held a reception at 4pm at the Topeka Country Club to kick off this year’s Executive Immersion Services program or EIS. The initiative helps...
Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka with special banners created in their name. The names and faces of nearly two dozen hometown veterans are on display throughout downtown to honor them for their sacrifices they made for the United States.
Servicemaster to pay for 100 Nanny’s Soul Food meals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Servicemaster will help pay for any customers at Nanny’s Soul Food to get a free meal on Saturday, October 22, but only for a limited time. Servicemaster plans to pay for the first 100 meals served at Nanny’s Soul Food, located at 822 N Kansas Ave. in NOTO, on Saturday.
Advocates stick to 1 outfit for 5 days to raise awareness of poverty
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not everyone has a closet filled with clothes. In fact, they may have only one nice outfit to wear for a job interview, professional meeting, or special event. That’s why Junior League of Topeka asked women in our community - including 13′s Melissa Brunner - to...
TRM’s new park honors two rescue mission members who passed away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new outdoor park honors two Topeka Rescue Mission staff members for their dedication to the mission. The new Shinkle / Stutzman memorial park, created in honor of Mike Shinkle and Steve Stutzman, was dedicated Friday. LaManda Broyles, the Rescue Mission director, says both men dedicated...
Topeka Credit Union Foundation gives gifts to nonprofits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area organizations are getting gifts this week from the Topeka Credit Union Foundation. The group is celebrating International Credit Union Week. Erika McNeill and Tara Dimick with Envista Credit Union visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about how TCUF wanted to give back to the community, and how Envista and its staff surprised 10 additional agencies with gifts throughout the week.
Helen Hocker Theater will continue work with TCT, Shawnee Co.
YWCA raises awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization has taken action across the city to honor domestic violence Awareness Month. The YWCA organization and supporters concluded their week without violence event with their annual march. The rally was held Friday afternoon outside the south steps of the Statehouse. CEO of YWCA Northeast Kansas, Kathleen Marker said, this march, is to give women in our community a voice.
Fidelity makes match to support Valeo's mental health programs
Topeka hospital expands virtual nursing program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID pandemic brought a boon in tele-medicine. A rarity three years ago, the CDC reports more than 30 percent of Americans used it last year. It also showed what virtual care can bring to you when you’re in the hospital. Topeka’s Stormont Vail launched...
K-State awards $5K to 8 teachers for educational service projects
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight teachers around the State of Kansas have been awarded $5,000 each to improve fun and important educational service projects. Kansas State University says that eight of its College of Education alumni from across the state have been awarded a $5,000 community service stipend from its inaugural Today’s Teacher program to recognize their outstanding and impactful educational initiatives outside the classroom.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fail in downtown Emporia
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt Eight people were taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after an elevator failed in downtown Emporia. Chief Schmidt said emergency responders were called to an apartment building at 504 1/2 Commercial St., at around 12:46 pm. All...
Beaver the three-legged kitten gets second chance thanks to Helping Hands
YWCA looks to support victims during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - YWCA of Northeast Kansas is working to expand services and support victims and survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The YWCA of Northeast Kansas says each October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in 2022, it will join fellow victim advocacy agencies to combine a national campaign.
YWCA hosts poetry speak-out for domestic abuse awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment continued their annual Week Without Violence with a poetry speak-out at the Washburn Memorial Union. Washburn students, faculty and the Topeka community were invited to share poems about domestic violence, as well as listen to and support the poetry performances.
Washburn debuts new musical on life of Hans Christian Andersen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The life of Hans Christian Andersen is coming to life this weekend on the Washburn University stage. Anderson: A Fairy Tale Life is a musical written by Washburn alum June McCarty Clair, which make the timing of the debut perfect for homecoming weekend on campus!. McCarty...
Helen Hocker haunts ahead of Halloween
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Haunting season is underway at Helen Hocker Theatre. Project Terror - Waking Nightmare opens Friday. Project Halloween opens Saturday for the younger kids. You can participate in the haunted experience at the theatre, across from the Topeka Zoo, starting at 7 p.m. each night. Project Halloween...
