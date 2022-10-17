ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

See Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Previously Unreleased ‘Fillmore House Band’ Short Film Documenting 1997 Run

By Scott Bernstein
JamBase
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
The Independent

Ed Sheeran claims he was a ‘gnat’s pube’ away from doing the James Bond theme

Ed Sheeran has said he very nearly wrote the theme song for No Time to Die.The singer claimed that he was initially hired to write the track for Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in the 2021 film.During a recent appearance on That Peter Crouch Podcast, Sheeran 31, said that he had already begun writing the ballad when production changed direction and Billie Eilish was tapped to write it instead. “I was within a f***ing gnat’s pube of doing one,” Sheeran said on the prospect of writing a Bond theme.“They changed directors, and when they just changed scripts, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy