purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 23 to 29, 2022
It’s Scorpio season! Eclipses are here! Saturn is stationing direct! Hold on tight, because there’s no getting off this week’s rollercoaster of a vibe shift! First on the 23rd, the sun and Venus both enter fixed water sign Scorpio while discipline planet Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. Happy birthday to our secretive Scorpios like Anne Hathaway, Ethan Hawke and President Joe Biden. Then on the 25th, we have a solar eclipse—a super potent new moon—in Scorpio. Eclipses are times of sudden beginnings and endings. This one in protective Scorpio insists on letting go of something that doesn’t work and committing hard to what does. Let fate take the wheel.
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 22, 2022
Make a Difference Day lands in the final hours of the Libran sun. Mercury forms a lucky angle to Saturn, finishing a retrograde, and there’s a show of solidarity from the sun and Venus. All this action in the realm of relationships calls for gestures of appreciation. We need each other. How we show up for one another makes the difference.
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 10/21/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A project or endeavor has a mind of its own and the sooner you accept that, the happier you'll be. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Today's Moon/Uranus trine shows an ill-fitting piece finally sliding into place on its own. You now have everything you need to make a project work.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money
That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Elite Daily
Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – October 21, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Someone has some suggestions to offer regarding your new project. You might find them helpful. Remember to avoid speculation and to stick with just the facts, dear Lamb. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): An old friend suddenly reappears. Whether this proves to be...
suggest.com
October 16-22 Horoscope: Rest Up For What’s Ahead
This week, a waning Moon flies through the last three Houses of the Zodiac: the 10th House of Social Status, the 11th House of Friendships, and the 12th House of Self-Undoing. Each House governs broad, far-reaching aspects of life. As the Moon wanes, so does our energy and motivation, signaling a need for rest, reevaluation, and recalibration.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week & Their Charisma Is Downright Irresistible
After a dynamic full moon in Aries, the week begins with Mercury re-entering harmony-seeking Libra, making our conversations all the more amicable and light-hearted. However, thanks to Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow, what was swept beneath the rug at the beginning of September could come back around for reconsideration, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 10 to 16. Also, there will be at least six planets transiting through air signs by midweek, so be sure to keep an open mind. Have you been contemplating your commitment with a significant other? Are you waiting to hear back about...
How the Solar Eclipse of October 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign & Bring Them Closer to Their Destiny
Scorpio season has never been for the faint of heart. The intense vibration of this fixed water sign generates an all-encompassing wave of emotions filled with high highs and low lows. If you’re wondering how the solar eclipse in Scorpio will affect your zodiac sign, it’s important to remember that there are no compromises with this transformative zodiac sign. In Scorpio’s eyes, it either is or isn’t. Let go of your hesitations and your indecisions, because the cataclysmic impact of an eclipse always catapults you toward your future. Eclipse season is a short window of time that always leads to immense...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You
By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
themindsjournal.com
When The Zodiac Signs Text You Late At Night
Aries: “I’m outside with a wirecutter, wanna go for a walk?”. Taurus: “I know I said I was ok earlier but I’ve been thinking about it all day and actually I’m upset”. Gemini: “You’ll never guess what just happened”. Cancer: “Do you remember...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
