Aldi Just Dropped Two New Fruity Wine Flavors In Time For The Holidays
If you're looking to get all of your grocery shopping done in one haul, Aldi should probably be high on your list of go-to locations. With more than 2,200 stores across the United States, Aldi has won over the likes of millions of customers due to its high-quality food products at discounted prices.
Inflation Is So Bad That Aldi UK Might Start Selling Edible Insects
It's no secret that inflation has been seriously affecting countless consumers around the world, and that extends to food as well. If you've been to a grocery store at some point in the past year, you've likely seen inflation in action. As CNN reported in September, food prices have risen 11.4% with a 13.5% increase in grocery prices in particular. For context, food prices haven't had an annual cost bump this big in over 40 years.
We Tried Blue Apron's Thanksgiving In A Box. Here's How It Went
For many folks, Thanksgiving is one of the most wonderful days of the year. This secular holiday invites Americans of all types to join together with friends and family, to reflect on all they have to be thankful for, and perhaps to score some great shopping deals. But, really, Thanksgiving is all about the food. Whether your Thanksgiving Dinner is centered on turkey or Tofurky, as long as there's a surplus of food on the table, you're doing it right. Of course, before you can tuck into all that food, you need to get cooking. That can get seriously daunting, what with menu planning, grocery shopping, prep work, and all of the cooking that such a meal entails.
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
Why Reddit Is Questioning Aldi's Bananas
Move over apples, bananas are the most popularly consumed fresh fruit in America at 13.4 pounds per person, according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This portable yellow edible can serve as a quick breakfast bite on the go or as a healthy addition to your children's school lunch.
Fleming's: 13 Facts About The Steakhouse Chain
Steakhouses are a dime a dozen these days. According to Statista, the largest steakhouse chains in America accounted for more than 1,500 locations in 2021. That number only increases when you include standalone operations. This vast pool of competitors makes it difficult for any brand to stand apart. And yet, despite the odds, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has done just that.
Starbucks Japan Just Debuted A Bright Purple Halloween Frappuccino
Forget pumpkin spice — Starbucks Japan has moved on with a new seasonally appropriate beverage. This particular Asian arm of the coffee giant is known for pushing the envelope on creative drinks. In the past, Starbucks Japan has cultivated some pretty unique beverage options, according to The Travel, including the Sakura blossom latte, which is flavored with cherry blossom and even has pink strawberry chocolate as a topping! Then there's the chocolate pretzel mocha frappuccino, which is generally reserved for the Valentine's Day menu.
Del Taco Just Dropped 2 New Cinnamon Offerings For The Fall Season
Fall is underway, which means cooler temperatures, pumpkin patches, and comforting food and beverages. The season is synonymous with pumpkin and pumpkin spice beverages; you'd be hard-pressed to walk into any fast-food retailer and not find a fall-themed item on the menu. Chains are getting more inventive, too: This year, Dunkin' collaborated with Goldfish to release a line of pumpkin spice-flavored crackers, and Chick-fil-A released an autumn spice milkshake.
Logan Paul's New Energy Drink Release Sees Teens Swarm UK Stores
If there's one thing that teens love, it's energy drinks. Whether they're chugging cans of Bang Energy with their pals like a scene from some grunge '90s movie or powering back some Monster Energy to get up for high school, teenagers seem to have a deep love affair with all things carbonated, energized, and fizzy. According to a study in Psychology of Addictive Behaviors, 41% of American teens surveyed in 2018 consumed energy drinks in the previous three months — an impressive number to say the least.
Pop-Tarts Just Collabed With Tajín For A 'Choose-Your-Own' Flavor Adventure
Tajín is a Mexican spice blend with a zesty kick from a blend of mild chile peppers and lime. According to the company's website, the spice blend was created in Mexico in 1985 and made its way to America in 1993. The spice is quite versatile; some sprinkle it atop the popular corn dish elote, while others add it to guacamole for a tangy kick (per Isabel Eats). One of the most popular ways to eat tajin is mixed with fresh fruit. Tajin's website recommends sprinkling the spice on top of fresh fruit like watermelon and pineapple to enhance the fruit's sweet flavor.
We Tried Whataburger's New Chili Cheese Burger. Here's How It Went
When fast food outlets mash up two favorite items into a single deluxe creation like Whataburger has done with its Chili Cheese Burger, cults tend to form and movements are born. A burger that blends the spicy, savory goodness of a chili dog but replaces the dog with a beefy double stack is bound to draw notice and garner internet attention. When you consider that chili itself contains a fair amount of ground beef, it's really like getting three burgers in one bun, even though one is mashed to a pulp and blended with beans and sauce. Even in that state, burger beef is burger beef, which makes the Chili Cheese Burger a veritable feast for meat lovers.
The Time 1950s McDonald's Fries Were Found In The Wall Of A Home
Serving 68 million hungry customers per day with annual revenue of 27 billion dollars, McDonald's has been dominating the fast food landscape since 1955 (per Fiscal Times). With that being said, it's objectively true that the franchise has stood the test of time. Even through times of war, recession, and political uprising, the golden arches remained unscathed. But it's not just the business itself that has endured generation after generation. Apparently, so has the food.
