Annual Springfield Police ball honors retiring officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police ball was held Saturday night at La Quinta Inn on Congress Street in Springfield. The annual ceremony is used to thank, honor and celebrate Springfield Police officers who are retiring. We stopped by the event and spoke with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who explained why events like these are important now more than ever.
Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired. According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot...
2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont. Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
Residents visit new Easthampton school
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy
Erik Rosario le dará un adelanto de los últimos avances noticiosos. (Sponsored by 90 Meat Outlet) Westfield store closed after allegedly selling illegal vape products. A Westfield smoke shop is closed until further notice after a recent raid. Zoo at Forest Park brings STEM Week lessons to Springfield...
Suspect arrested in connection with West Springfield murder
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is in custody in connection with a murder in West Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that West Springfield Police, along with Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the office, became aware of a possible homicide victim on Thursday after Springfield Police received information and details about a possible murder in West Springfield.
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
Springfield Police seeking help identifying suspect in Cooley Street incident
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have taken to social media in hopes that the public can help identify two individuals caugh on security camera. They posted these photos of the potential suspects taken at the Burlington store on Cooley Street in Springfield. According to police, on October 13 at...
Family, friends, responders gather for services honoring two fallen Connecticut officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thousands filled a Connecticut stadium Friday to pay their final respects to two fallen officers from Bristol, Connecticut. Friday was an extremely emotional day in East Hartford. Family members described their grief, and hoped no other families have to endure this pain. “To all the officers...
Off-duty Longmeadow Fire Deputy rescues resident from house fire
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An off-duty Fire Deputy rescued a Longmeadow resident from their burning home Thursday afternoon. Fire officials told Western Mass News that firefighters were responding to a fire on Meadowlark Drive in Longmeadow around 5:30 p.m. Deputy Chief Macsata was on his way home when the alarm came in when he headed to the scene and arrived before the first truck.
Wilbraham Police Department seeks missing 83-year-old man
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for a missing man. According to police, 83-year-old Thomas Frazier is described as a 5′10 white man with grey hair and a beard. He weighs about 170 pounds. Frazier was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt in the area of...
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
Thousands gather in Connecticut to pay final respects to fallen Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thousands of people gathered Friday to pay their respects to the two fallen Bristol Connecticut police officers. Many watched as the families gave emotional speeches, describing who these two officers were both on the job and off. Two wives laid their husbands to rest on friday...
Town by Town: October 21
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Easthampton, New Mountain School on Park Street is set to officially open its doors to the public Friday. The celebration will feature guided tours, a community outreach fair, live entertainment and food trucks. All members of the community are invited to see what the new state-of-the-art school has to offer.
LIVE : Thousands gather to say goodbye to fallen Connecticut officers
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol and law enforcement from across the continent say goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
Section of High Street in Monson closed due to serious accident
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of High Street, in the area of the Monson Library in Monson is closed due to a serious due to a “serious traffic accident,” according to Monson Police. According to police, drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
