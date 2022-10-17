Local leaders push to implement body cams in more western Mass. police departments

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
westernmassnews.com
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Annual Springfield Police ball honors retiring officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police ball was held Saturday night at La Quinta Inn on Congress Street in Springfield. The annual ceremony is used to thank, honor and celebrate Springfield Police officers who are retiring. We stopped by the event and spoke with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who explained why events like these are important now more than ever.
westernmassnews.com
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
westernmassnews.com
Residents visit new Easthampton school
Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Getting Answers: Biden Administration takes action on fuel prices. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Getting Answers: Biden Administration takes action on fuel prices. Multiple schools report swatting incidents across...
westernmassnews.com
LIVE : Thousands gather to say goodbye to fallen Connecticut officers
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol and law enforcement from across the continent say goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
westernmassnews.com
Thousands gather in Connecticut to pay final respects to fallen Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thousands of people gathered Friday to pay their respects to the two fallen Bristol Connecticut police officers. Many watched as the families gave emotional speeches, describing who these two officers were both on the job and off. Two wives laid their husbands to rest on friday...
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
westernmassnews.com
2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont. Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired. According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is digging deeper into the proposed use of force policy put out by the Springfield Police Department, in compliance with the consent decree by the Department of Justice. We wanted to know: How the new policy would affect officers on the streets?. Officers said...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: October 21
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Easthampton, New Mountain School on Park Street is set to officially open its doors to the public Friday. The celebration will feature guided tours, a community outreach fair, live entertainment and food trucks. All members of the community are invited to see what the new state-of-the-art school has to offer.
westernmassnews.com
Friday afternoon news update
In this update, Westfield Police executed a search warrant Tuesday resulting in the confiscation of THC vape cartridges and other products, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced they've received 29 sports wagering operator scoping surveys, and the Parade of the Big Balloons has been canceled for a third straight year in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton
Rocky’s Ace Hardware celebrates grand reopening of Agawam location. Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut.
Suspect charged with murdering girlfriend in West Springfield
A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in West Springfield this week.
westernmassnews.com
Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die
KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Friday.
Former Springfield Fire Commissioner Aide Dennis Leger has passed away
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi announced Wednesday the death of retired Springfield Fire Commissioner Aide Dennis Leger.
westernmassnews.com
Week 7: East Longmeadow at Agawam, South Hadley at Putnam and Springfield Central at Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News took in the action as East Longmeadow battled Agawam, South Hadley faced Putnam, Central took on Holyoke and Westfield took on Chicopee Comp. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Week 7: Wahconah at Northampton, Minnechaug at Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News was there as Wahconah battled Northampton and Minnechaug faced Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Comments / 0