ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Local leaders push to implement body cams in more western Mass. police departments

By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Annual Springfield Police ball honors retiring officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police ball was held Saturday night at La Quinta Inn on Congress Street in Springfield. The annual ceremony is used to thank, honor and celebrate Springfield Police officers who are retiring. We stopped by the event and spoke with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who explained why events like these are important now more than ever.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
westernmassnews.com

Residents visit new Easthampton school

Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Getting Answers: Biden Administration takes action on fuel prices. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Getting Answers: Biden Administration takes action on fuel prices. Multiple schools report swatting incidents across...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

LIVE : Thousands gather to say goodbye to fallen Connecticut officers

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol and law enforcement from across the continent say goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
BRISTOL, CT
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont. Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
GRANVILLE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired. According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: October 21

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Easthampton, New Mountain School on Park Street is set to officially open its doors to the public Friday. The celebration will feature guided tours, a community outreach fair, live entertainment and food trucks. All members of the community are invited to see what the new state-of-the-art school has to offer.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday afternoon news update

In this update, Westfield Police executed a search warrant Tuesday resulting in the confiscation of THC vape cartridges and other products, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced they've received 29 sports wagering operator scoping surveys, and the Parade of the Big Balloons has been canceled for a third straight year in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton

Rocky’s Ace Hardware celebrates grand reopening of Agawam location. Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Friday.
KEENE, NH
westernmassnews.com

Week 7: Wahconah at Northampton, Minnechaug at Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News was there as Wahconah battled Northampton and Minnechaug faced Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
LONGMEADOW, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy