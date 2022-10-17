Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Big Tigger's Untold DMX Story Leaves T-Pain In Stitches: 'I Will Never Forget That'
DMX was never one to be fancy, even after achieving enormous success and stacking up millions of dollars. During a recent appearance on T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio podcast, Big Tigger shared a previously untold story that illustrated the late rap legend’s unpretentious, down-to-Earth nature. The former Rap City...
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Talks Snoop Dogg & Revisits ‘Gin & Juice’ Video Cameo
EXCLUSIVE – Bow Wow has spoken about his appearance in Snoop Dogg‘s classic “Gin & Juice” video, explaining that it was simply a matter of being in the right place, at the right time. A six-year-old Lil Bow Wow, as he was known then, opened the...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Royalties Are Still Paying Off, Says Mobb Deep’s Havoc
Exclusive – Eminem‘s 8 Mile movie was a huge box office smash, and Mobb Deep‘s Havoc has admitted to HipHopDX that it’s still paying some of his bills. The Queensbridge-bred producer and lyricist said he was “taken back” when he first saw the iconic scene of Em’s B-Rabbit character freestyling over Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones” instrumental.
HipHopDX.com
Akon Claims Plies Stole A Song He Sent To Trick Daddy Via Email
Akon‘s multi-platinum “I Wanna Love You” smash hit might never have happened had it not been for Plies and his sticky fingers. The 49-year-old recently pulled dup to Sway’s Universe where he revealed the “Bust It Baby” hitmaker stole the song out of the Slip N Slide Records email when it was really intended for Trick Daddy.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby 'It's Only Me' Sacrifices Grit For Prestige Raps
Of all the artists who’ve been considered proteges of Young Thug, there’s maybe none who have carved out their own lane like Lil Baby. You can still hear shades of Thugger’s warbling drawl in Baby’s flow, but where Thug has existed on his own wavelength for years as a defiant experimentalist, Baby is much more down to Earth, with an unsparing directness that’s made him one of the best storytellers in the rap game.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert
Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
HipHopDX.com
Chance The Rapper’s Wife Shuts Down Trans Tweet Controversy: ‘Ya’ll Really Be Reaching’
Chicago, IL – Chance The Rapper‘s wife Kirsten Corley Bennett has made it very clear her family is not taking internet trolls seriously. On Friday (October 21), days after the Chicago native began trending on Twitter after multiple users purportedly discovered his interactions with explicit, transsexual content, Kirsten shared a video via her own personal social media addressing fan speculations.
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent's Son Marquise Pleads For 'Sit Down' As Supreme McGriff's Son Enters Child Support Spat
50 Cent’s son, Marquise Jackson, has issued an emotional appeal to his father after he rejected his offer to resolve their long-standing issues. Earlier this week, 50 appeared on The Breakfast Club and dismissed Marquise’s request for a face-to-face meeting, which came after his estranged son complained that the rapper’s $6,700-a-month child support payments weren’t enough to sustain his New York City lifestyle.
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige & Chris Brown Among Soul Train Awards 2022 Nominees
Las Vegas, NV – Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and Chris Brown are among the artists to earn the most nominations at next month’s 2022 Soul Train Awards. Queen Bey and Mary J are leading the charge with seven nominations each as the Soul Train Awards prepare to take over Las Vegas for a November 13 taping.
HipHopDX.com
Quavo & Takeoff Are Down For Migos Reunion - On One Condition
Quavo and Takeoff may be handling things as a duo now, but they’re willing to reunite as Migos with Offset under one condition. On the upcoming episode of Drink Champs, Quavo asked the podcast crew who they thought could face him and Takeoff in a Verzuz match-up, not including OGs. N.O.R.E. couldn’t decide and instead asked if there was a chance fans would get a one-night-only Migos Verzuz reunion.
HipHopDX.com
J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert & More Appear On Smino's 'Luv 4 Rent' Tracklist
Smino has revealed the tracklist for his new album Luv 4 Rent — check it out below. The St. Louis, Missouri native sparked further excitement for his upcoming third LP on Thursday (October 20) by sharing the song titles and guest features on Instagram ahead of its October 28 release.
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Finally Announces ‘Feed Tha Streets 3’ Release Date
Los Angeles, CA – Roddy Ricch has finally unveiled the release date for his long awaited Feed Tha Streets 3 project. On Saturday (October 22), the West Coast rap star took to Instagram to alert his seven million followers to the pending arrival of his latest mixtape. Expressing his...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Gives Nas His Flowers: ‘He’s Really The One’
50 Cent has given Nas his flowers years after their long speculated feud when the Hip Hop titans were said to be beefing during the peak of New York rap. During a recent interview on Hot 97, 50 saluted Escobar for his decorated career and latest involvement in executive producing Showtime’s Supreme Team documentary. The G-Unit boss explained that he had no issues with Nas working on the film because it came from a place of admiration rather than malice.
HipHopDX.com
Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage are taking their friendship one step further with news of a joint album titled Her Loss. On Friday (October 21), the 6 God announced he would be putting out an official video for his and 21’s most recent collaboration, “Jimmy Crooks,” on Saturday (October 22) — the same day as 21 Savage’s birthday.
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Announces ‘Do Better’ Single Ahead Of New Album
Ab-Soul fans have been clamoring for a new album from the Top Dawg Entertainment for years and the wait looks to be over. The California-bred MC teased a single titled “Do Better” in a social media post earlier this week, which is set to arrive on Friday (October 21).
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Reacts To ‘Entergalactic’ ‘Rotten Tomatoes’ Rating
Kid Cudi has reacted to the Rotten Tomatoes rating of his new Netflix cartoon series Entergalactic. The new series from Cudder premiered on September 30, and the critic’s reviews for the animated series have been glowing. Cudi took a minute to shout out the happy viewers on his Twitter.
HipHopDX.com
J.I.D & EarthGang Almost Signed To Another Rapper Before J. Cole
J.I.D has admitted that he and EarthGang were on the verge of signing with another artist before ultimately joining J. Cole‘s Dreamville collective. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, J.I.D spoke about the early days of his career and said he was first on the verge of signing with Coach K’s Quality Control in Atlanta before another rapper came knocking.
HipHopDX.com
Jeezy Breaks Silence On Freddie Gibbs Truce: ‘I Knew He Was Gonna Be A Star’
Jeezy has given some fresh insight into his truce with Freddie Gibbs, after Gangsta Gibbs recently issued an apology to his former CTE label boss. On Wednesday (October 19), the Snowman stopped by Hot 97 and talked about mending his relationship with Freddie Gibbs and praised him for his latest album $oul $old $eperately, which he said it was phenomenal.
Comments / 0