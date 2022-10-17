ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niwot, CO

Softball notebook: Broomfield, Legacy, Peak to Peak and Lyons bow out

AURORA — Peak to Peak delivered the biggest upset on Day 1 of the state softball tournaments Friday, then bowed out. Broomfield and Legacy had late rallies falter in their first-round matchups. Lyons was overpowered in its 1-vs.-16 matchup. By the end of the day at Aurora Sports Park,...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Boys soccer: Legacy and Niwot celebrate league titles ahead of postseason

WESTMINSTER — Legacy goalkeeper Wesley Hempelmann and Niwot coach Stephen Dimit seemed to have developed a close bond while recently with the Broomfield Soccer Club. Seven miles apart Thursday night, they were crowned league champs. Their kudos to each other came from afar. Dimit’s Cougars won at Riverdale Ridge...
NIWOT, CO
Boulder’s Kiki Vaughn, Erie’s Kraus headline finishes at regional cross country in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN — Thursday’s Class 5A and Class 3A Region 3 cross country races featured a few pleasant surprises from local runners. Perhaps most notably, Boulder High junior Kiki Vaughn finished second at 18 minutes, 33.9 seconds to help her Panthers place first (61 points) in the 5A girls team race. Boulder, along with second-place Fairview, third-place Denver East and fourth-place Broomfield, is now headed to Colorado Springs for the state championships on Oct. 29.
BOULDER, CO
Fall eviction time: Tips from local Broomfield Wildlife Masters

Securing your yard from unwanted wildlife this fall allows wild animals to find shelter elsewhere for the coming winter. It also ensures that they won’t find a safe place to nest or den near your home this spring. Fall is the time when the young animals have grown up and moved out of the nest, so it’s the best time to check and secure your yard.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Boulder County Film Commission hosts free fall schmoozer

Last week, the filming for a new post-apocalyptic action thriller “Elevation” began at Boulder’s National Center for Atmospheric Research. While most details of the plot have yet to be revealed, viewers can look forward to a story about a single dad and two women who flee their home and go up against monstrous creatures to rescue a child.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

