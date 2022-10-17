Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Charlie M. Crook, Sr.
Funeral services for Charlie M. Crook, Sr., age 80, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Burial will follow in the Salt Creek Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
brownwoodnews.com
Robbie Sutton
Funeral services for Robbie Sutton, age 85, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
koxe.com
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Cornerstone Pet Hospital
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Cornerstone Pet Hospital on Saturday, October 15th. They are located at 2406 Coggin Avenue in Brownwood. Cornerstone Pet Hospital is a full service small animal clinic serving Brownwood and its surrounding heart of Texas communities. Progressive medicine and surgery is performed in a beautiful, modern facility. Drs Rebecca Barnhard and Russell Kotzur are the husband and wife owners of the practice.
brownwoodnews.com
Christmas Under the Stars Lighted Parade set for Dec. 1
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. Entry forms for the annual Brownwood Christmas Under the Stars Lighted Parade are now being accepted. This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, December 1st beginning at 7:00 PM and is sponsored by Texas Rock Crusher...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEK 9 GRIDIRON REWIND: May, Comanche, San Saba, Cross Plains notch district victories
MAY – The sixmanfootball.com Class A Division I May Tigers remained undefeated with a 60-14 victory over Santa Anna Friday night in District 14 action. May (8-0, 3-0) produced 281 yards of total offense – 211 rushing and 70 passing – against the Santa Anna (3-5, 0-2) defense.
brownwoodnews.com
Local Football Standings – Prior to Week 9
— Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Lubbock Estacado 42, Andrews 36 (OT) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Early at Wall. Brady at Grape Creek. Ballinger at San Angelo TLCA. ***
koxe.com
Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood
Jeffrey Robert Reed, age 49, of Brownwood passed away on the evening of October 12, 2022. Jeff was born on September 20, 1973, in Brownwood. He attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1992. Jeff worked in farming, ranching, as a welder, and as a hunting guide....
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 10/21/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 14 through October 20:. Bagley-Schultz, Kayle Nicole, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Espinoza, Ryan Nathaniel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Carter, Harold James, Failure to ID Fugitive. Jackson, Gyriel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Weber, Jacques Albert...
brownwoodnews.com
Meet The BISD School Board Candidates: Aristeo Cardenas
Why do you want to serve on the BISD School Board?. When the position became available, I saw an opportunity to serve the community and to set an example for our school district. I want to do my part for the community and the Brownwood Independent School District. I have found that getting involved is the best way that I can serve.
ketk.com
1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT.
HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
brownwoodnews.com
Aggravated Robbery, additional charges result in 40-year prison sentence
The office of District Attorney Micheal Murray issued the following press release Thursday:. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Juan Manuel Santiago Negron, 20, was convicted of Aggravated Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation, Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 35th Judicial District Court of Brown County. Judge Sam Moss sentenced Negron to serve 40 years in prison.
brownwoodnews.com
20 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 3 were PCR, and 17 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 10 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions subvarsity football teams collect three more victories
LUBBOCK – The Brownwood JV Lions improved to 3-0 against district competition and 8-1 on the season with Thursday night’s road victory. Braeden Stacks threw a touchdown pass, ran for another score and tossed a two-point conversion pass to Ross Strasner. Noah Gonzalez chipped in 140 rushing yards...
brownwoodnews.com
September Real Estate Report
Figures for September real estate sales in Brown County have been released by the Heartland Association of Realtors. Some of the highlights:. *** Number of closed sales: 45. Down 15.1% Year-over-year. *** Active Listings: 125. Up 45.4% Year-over-year. *** Days on Market: 60. Up 15 days Year-over-year. *** Median Price...
brownwoodnews.com
Fleeing suspects arrested in separate events over the weekend
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press releases Monday:. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Officer Austin Carlisle conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Commerce for a vehicle equipment malfunction. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were identified, and the stop was concluded after a warning was written.
brownwoodnews.com
No. 5 Tolar ends Bangs’ win streak, 57-0, in battle for first place
BANGS – The Bangs Dragons’ five-game win streak came to an abrupt conclusion Friday night as the No. 5 Tolar Rattlers remained perfect with a 57-0 victory in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in District 5-2A Division I action. Scoreless through one quarter, Bangs (5-3,...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Dragons secure District 6-2A’s third playoff seed with victory over Ranger
BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons are headed to the volleyball playoffs as the third seed from District 6-2A following Saturday’s 25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 26-24 victory over Ranger in the regular season finale. The Lady Dragons (12-18, 4-4) will face the District 5-2A runner-up – either Miles or...
brownwoodnews.com
Blanket blitzes Mullin, 60-4, for seventh straight victory
MULLIN – Behind what first-year head coach Michael Cherry considered their best first-quarter performance of the year – thanks in part to three onside kick recoveries – the Blanket Tigers secured their seventh straight victory Thursday night, tallying the first three touchdowns of the game before the Mullin Bulldogs took a snap en route to a 60-4 District 15-A Division II triumph.
Comments / 0