Oklahoma City, OK

'It’s been a journey': Isaiah Joe thankful to join Thunder as Sam Presti finalizes roster

By Joe Mussatto, Oklahoman
 5 days ago
Isaiah Joe introduced himself to a few Thunder staff members after practice Monday, and then he greeted a small media scrum for the first time since signing with the Thunder on Sunday night.

“Ever since we got the phone call and been able to sign the documents, it’s been a journey,” Joe said. “I just want to thank the team, thank the coaching staff for giving me a chance. Thanks to Sam (Presti) and all them.”

The Thunder signed Joe after he was waived by the 76ers last Thursday. While Joe didn’t make the cut for a contending team, he’ll have a new opportunity with the rebuilding Thunder.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Joe signed a three-year, $6 million deal. Only the first year is guaranteed.

“He’s a guy that our scouts and our people have liked for some time,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “He obviously has an elite skill, and he’s also on the timeline of the team.”

Joe’s 3-point shooting is the elite skill Daigneault referred to. Joe shot 35% from 3-point range in his two seasons with the Sixers — a solid but not elite number — and he’s been a 3-point specialist dating back to his college days at Arkansas, where he played from 2018-20.

Philadelphia drafted Joe with the 49th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He appeared in 96 games with two starts.

“That was a tough one for me because I really liked the kid,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said when Joe was waived. “I really believe he’s an NBA player. He was just caught behind so many guys, so that was very difficult.”

Former Sixers executive Vince Rozman played a part in the Thunder’s decision to sign Joe. Rozman recently joined the Thunder as vice president of identification and intelligence.

“He’s the man,” said Joe, a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas. “I want to give him a lot of credit, because he definitely put a lot of great words in for me getting this opportunity. Now it’s just about me holding up to that and being able to produce the way they see.”

Thunder finalizes 2022-23 roster

On Monday, the Thunder waived guard Trey Burke and forwards David Nwaba and Marquese Chriss. All three were acquired in the eight player trade between OKC and Houston. None of the eight players involved in the trade, which was made for financial flexibility, remain with either team.

By making three cuts on Monday, the Thunder finalized its 17-man roster for the upcoming season.

Guards/wings: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Kenrich Williams, Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, *Lindy Waters III

Forwards/centers: Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokusevski, Mike Muscala, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Darius Bazley, *Eugene Omoruyi

*-Two-way contract players

Thunder tip-ins

➤ The Thunder will practice again Tuesday morning — its fourth day in a row — before flying to Minneapolis on Tuesday evening.

➤ After working last season as special assistant to general manager Sam Presti, Thunder legend Nick Collison now holds the title of amateur evaluation scout.

