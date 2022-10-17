Read full article on original website
Pfizer CEO on COVID booster uptake: ‘Complacency will get in the way’
COVID vaccine uptake has plateaued in many parts of the world, including in the U.S., where 68.1% of the population is fully vaccinated. Among the fully vaccinated, just 49% have gotten their first booster and 39% of those individuals have received their second booster dose. Improving those booster numbers won’t...
Vaccine Makers Mull Price Increase For COVID-19 Boosters Amid Falling Demand
With the dwindling demand for COVID-19 shots, vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc PFE, BioNTech SE BNTX, Moderna Inc MRNA, and Novavax Inc NVAX could possibly raise prices to meet Wall Street forecasts. The hike could be as much as three times current levels. Citing a recent poll by Kaiser...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
This Route-Through-Market Sales Cannabis Platform Just Partnered With 3 New Brands
Petalfast, partnered with three brands: AIRO Brands, Auntie Aloha and Life Cannabis Co. The addition of these brands comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast, which recently announced its expansion into the Michigan, Massachusetts and Arizona markets. “We continue to embrace our commitment to partnering with strong brands, utilizing our diverse...
Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations
Electric car giant Tesla (TSLA), reported its Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations on revenue, but slightly beating on earnings. Here are the most important numbers from the report. Q3 Revenue: $21.45 billion versus $22.09 billion expected. Q3 Adjusted EPS: $1.05 versus $1.01 expected. Shares of...
Yen slides further to 151 per dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the relentlessly strong dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as earnings roll in, yields charge ahead
U.S. stocks closed another session of losses Thursday as third-quarter financial results from companies continued to barrel in against a backdrop of persisting growth concerns on Wall Street. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 90 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq...
