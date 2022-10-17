ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hokies Underrated In ACC Media Poll While Justyn Mutts, Hunter Cattoor Earn Preseason Recognition

There’s just under three weeks until the lights come on fully in Cassell Coliseum as the Cassell Guard assembles to cheer on the 2022-23 edition of Virginia Tech men’s basketball. The excitement begins when the Hokies take on Delaware State to start a new campaign with their ACC Tournament banner being raised two games later against William & Mary.
2024 Three-Star DE Darien Mayo Recaps "Awesome" Virginia Tech Visit

Virginia Tech hosted a very talented group of recruits this past weekend including 2024 three-star DE Darien Mayo who made the visit with standout 2025 recruit Faheem Delane, the brother of talented VT freshman CB Mansoor Delane. Mayo's gameday visit to Blacksburg went quite well as he shared with us.
