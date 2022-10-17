OPINION: North Carolina’s future depends on Ted Budd

America is at a crossroads. There is no leadership in the White House. President Biden is the most ineffectual man to occupy it since President Carter before Reagan’s revolution, while his Democratic allies continue to move further and further left at the expense of everyday Americans.

Left-wing agenda items like climate change and identity politics cloud the thinking of Biden and his liberal allies, while hard-working employers, employees, and taxpayers are being left behind by inflation and a slumping economy writ large. At the White House, there is absolutely no focus on pocketbook matters, despite the fact that issues like inflation remain the top priority for the overwhelming majority of Americans — how to earn and save more money. Unfortunately, the only focus — backed by the liberal media — seems to be vilifying Republicans as supposed enemies of the state.

Then, of course, there’s Ukraine. As the world inches closer to World War III, President Biden appears to have no strategy in countering Russian aggression or making peace in Europe a reality. Biden’s style of “leadership” amounts to nothing more than symbolic gesture after symbolic gesture, hence the term “ineffectual.”

Leading up to Election Day, something’s gotta give. After nearly two years of a Biden presidency that has only divided America further and emboldened our enemies abroad, electoral change is imperative. Americans are desperate for their nation to get back on the right track, but that can only change with a red wave sweeping Democrats out of the offices they never deserved to hold in the first place.

Which brings us to North Carolina, where Rep. Ted Budd is running to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr. A businessman-turned-public-servant, Budd’s Senate race is an extremely important step for Republicans as they seek to restore American greatness and oust those chipping away at it. He is the perfect man for Burr’s job, focusing his campaign on three key pillars: Inflation, crime, and the border crisis — three generational problems that President Biden either ignores or worsens instead of solving.

Budd is not afraid to point out the failures of the Biden administration. A business leader at heart, he understands that runaway government spending and reckless money printing do nothing but accelerate inflation and raise prices for all Americans. A firm believer in law and order, Budd knows that violent criminals must be punished, not coddled or excused with left-wing talking points like “police brutality” or “systemic oppression.” And, as a believer in the rule of law, he also knows that illegal immigration is a stain on America, exacerbating the crime problem and undermining the economic system — not to mention disrespecting the legal immigrants who came here the right way.

The people of North Carolina need to recognize that the status quo simply isn’t good enough for America — neither in their state nor the country more broadly. North Carolinians in cities like Charlotte should not have to feel so unsafe. They should not have to cope with historic price increases at supermarkets from Raleigh to Wilmington. They should be proud of their nation’s place in the world, not made to feel ashamed of it by the “woke” Left.

That’s why my organization, the Committee to Defeat the President, has been mobilizing against President Biden and his fellow Democrats for years, hoping to restore American greatness and working at the grassroots level to support other Americans who believe in changing the status quo. We’re spending more than $1 million in support of Budd for that reason too.

When America is at a crossroads, the only way to choose the right path is through change of leadership. North Carolina’s future depends on the Senate race before us today. Let’s choose wisely — and choose Ted Budd for Senate.

Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President.