(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are looking into the best way to provide food truck regulations in the community. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council heard a farmer's market recap from Co-Market Manager Maggie McQuown. This year, McQuown says multiple food trucks, which would abide by the city's peddler, solicitor, and transient merchant ordinance, had expressed interest in participating in the market. However, McQuown says the regulation is outdated as it was written well before food trucks had become overly popular.

RED OAK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO