Maryville, MO

kmaland.com

KMAland Volleyball (10/22): District tournament wins for 4 KMAland teams

(KMAland) – Mound City, South Holt, Rock Port and Maryville extended their volleyball season on Saturday with district tournament wins. Check out the full scoreboard below. Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at South Holt) Mound City 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-10-15 South Holt 25-25-25 Union Star/King...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Fremont-Mills holds off Moravia comeback, wins thriller in 8-player first round

(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills (7-2) is moving on in the Iowa High School Class 8-player football playoffs after a 44-38 victory over Moravia (7-3) in the first round Friday. The Knights led by 26 points at one point in the second half, but late-game heroics from Moravia quarterback Shane Helmick gave Fremont-Mills a scare in the fourth quarter.
MORAVIA, IA
kmaland.com

Maryville's Auffert chats state medalist performance

(Maryville) -- Maryville junior Cailyn Auffert joined Thursday's Upon Further Review fresh off her stellar performance at the Class 2 State Golf Tournament. Auffert finished fifth on Tuesday, carding a 165 score. "I'm really thrilled with how it ended," Auffert said. "I wasn't expecting that because of the conditions. It...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Sidney grad Jorgenson finding success at Central

(Pella) -- Former Sidney cross country star Noah Jorgenson has cemented himself into the Central College record book. Jorgenson did that last week, setting a new Dutch record in an 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:27.40 at Saturday's Augustana Interregional. "It means a lot," Jorgenson said on Friday's Upon...
PELLA, IA
kmaland.com

Mason Yochum

Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers. The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Leyvi Cruz, 47, of College Springs, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leyvi passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home in College Springs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
COLLEGE SPRINGS, IA
kmaland.com

Kathy Sump, 80, of Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Kathy passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop

(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested on probation violation

(Shenandoah) -- One person was arrested on a probation violation in Shenandoah Friday night. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers arrested Matthew John Stubbendieck of Shenandoah for a probation violation at approximately 11 PM Friday evening. Stubbendieck was unable to post the $10,000 bond and transported to the Page...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Shen schools seek student-parent activities buy-in

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials say connecting with students, parents and guardians is key to rejuvenating the district's activities. Planning continues in the effort to revamp all extracurricular programs in the district--including athletics, music and FFA activities. Shenandoah High Principal Andrew Christensen is spearheading the effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" in terms of activities. Christensen's plan is based on eight pillars of success--including building relationships, and instilling love and passion. Christensen tells KMA News building relationships is important in order to increase student participation.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

'Jekyll and Hyde: the Musical' spooks Wilson stage

(Red Oak) -- What happens when a classic horror story is set to music?. You'll find out by attending the Wilson Performing Art Center's production of "Jekyll and Hyde: the Musical." Performers from all across KMAland--including the Omaha area--take the Wilson stage next Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2:30. Veteran actor Don Torbett plays the title role in the musical. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" this week, Torbett says he enjoys the musical numbers.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak council discusses possible transient merchant ordinance amendments

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are looking into the best way to provide food truck regulations in the community. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council heard a farmer's market recap from Co-Market Manager Maggie McQuown. This year, McQuown says multiple food trucks, which would abide by the city's peddler, solicitor, and transient merchant ordinance, had expressed interest in participating in the market. However, McQuown says the regulation is outdated as it was written well before food trucks had become overly popular.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah domestic incident leads to arrest

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is charged following an altercation Thursday morning. Shenandoah Police say 39-year-old Paul Nathaniel Falk was arrested for domestic abuse serious assault. Falk was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Evergreen Street at at around 9 a.m. for assault in progress. Officers arrested the suspect after gathering information from the victims involved.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Open house planned for Sidney school projects

(Sidney) -- At long last--Sidney school officials plan a formal unveiling of the district's expansion and renovation projects. November 10 from 5-to-6 p.m. is the date and time for an open house at Sidney Elementary School and the district's junior-senior high school. Attendees will get a first-hand look at renovations at the elementary school, plus the new CTE and gymatorium additions at the junior-senior high school building. Sidney's School Board discussed the upcoming open house at its regular meeting earlier this week. Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the district is excited to finally show off the projects to the public.
SIDNEY, IA

