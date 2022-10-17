ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Landowner wants McLennan County to fence off private road to block trespassers’ access to ‘Felon’s Playground’ at Tradinghouse

By Tommy Witherspoon
KWTX
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Melanie Baker
5d ago

if he's been going to tpnl all his life, then he KNEW it was nothing but a free for all play ground for dug users and criminals lol. everybody in waco with an ounce of sense knows this

Reply
3
Eason No
4d ago

also if he truly was so in love with that lake for so long wouldn't he have already known about the type of stuff that allegedly goes on out there?

Reply
2
ITDude
5d ago

Looks like you’re gonna have to suck it up, or move bud. We can’t all have what we want.

Reply
4
Related
KWTX

Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
GATESVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake

A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water

UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

One Man Dead in Bell County Motorcycle Accident

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle. Around 8:05 a.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers of Cedar Creek, Texas, was travelling southbound on Lakeview Road approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road. According to the lead investigating Trooper, Myers failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Local car shop installing shields since uptick in catalytic converter thefts

WACO, Texas — Across the county, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. In a recent report from State Farm, catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% since 2019. So far in 2022, Texas is number two in the country for catalytic converter thefts. As of August 2022, Texans have already experienced nearly a 30% increase in catalytic converter thefts, according to State Farm.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police seek accused car thieves

Waco police appealed for help from the public Wednesday in a multi-jurisdictional search for two people wanted in more than 80 cases, including the theft of several vehicles with a total value of $750,000, officials said. Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Construction on Midway Drive to cause closure

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple will close the right, eastbound lane on Midway Drive this Friday. The City says the closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. This comes as part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project. Detours will be...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Robber targets Texell Credit Union in Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police Officers and the FBI are searching for the man who robbed the Texell Credit Union Saturday morning. Investigators say at 11:44 a.m. a light-skinned man walked into the credit union on Hewitt Dr. in Waco with a firearm. He was able to get some money and then took off.
WACO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco Family Medicine breaks ground for $61 million center

Waco Family Medicine officials, local elected leaders and celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines ceremonially broke ground Thursday for a $61 million central facility for the medical services nonprofit. The new four-story building will replace the current facility at the same location in the 1600 block of Colcord Avenue and allow...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy