ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6VHA_0icjhRXU00

Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday.

Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester.

The computer system error was identified over the weekend and has been fixed, however, the ballot packets were already delivered to the U.S. Postal Service, officials added.

“It is important to note that none of the duplicate ballots will result in a voter being able to cast more than one ballot,” said Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer. “I take election integrity seriously and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Officials said that each vote-by-mail envelope has a bar code, when the bar code is scanned as accepted at the Registrar of Voters office it automatically locks the voter’s record so that the voter can only vote once.

If a voter who received two ballots returned both ballots, only one ballot would count. The first ballot received would be processed and the second ballot would be automatically voided.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters office recommends that any voters who receive two ballots should vote and return one of the ballots, then destroy the second ballot.

"It does not matter which ballot the voter returns as both ballots are the same," reads the announcement from the Registrar's office.

Officials added that procedures have been put in place to prevent the error in the future.

Voters with questions or concerns regarding their ballot are asked to call the Riverside County Registrar of Voters at (951) 486-7200.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 78

Artsan 2011
4d ago

"Were erroneously mailed".. who are they trying to fool?.. it os obvious that democrats are desparate and trying the same trick as 2020 to save newsom... Pathetic!

Reply(3)
26
Cris
5d ago

Don’t apologize for the mistake! You need to be prosecuted!!! People needs to be indicted for things like this!

Reply(1)
55
shivwitts49
5d ago

I wonder if it's a coincidence that is the mainly conservative Riverside County these were sent out to. I just got one from this county. I wonder if the left are the ones with the dupes...

Reply
13
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County launches fentanyl awareness campaign

Several Departments throughout Riverside County including the District Attorney's Office, Sheriff's Department, and the county's University Health System are working together to combat the alarming rate of Fentanyl related deaths. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clhjdoabrW4 Since January of this year, more than 300 people have lost their lives to the lethal drug and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department says The post Riverside County launches fentanyl awareness campaign appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Monarch Mural is now on display at UCR’s Palm Desert Center

In partnership with the Living Desert Zoo the City of Palm Springs dedicated a new mural at the UCR Palm Desert Campus. The 'Monarch Mural' painted by local artist, John Cuevas is now on full display on the steps of the campus. It's all in an effort to help bring awareness to the plight of The post Monarch Mural is now on display at UCR’s Palm Desert Center appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee's 'sphere of influence': What does it really mean?

The state organizing entity CALAFCO defines it as “a planning boundary outside of an agency’s legal boundary (such as the city limit line) that designates the agency’s probable future boundary and service area. Factors considered in a sphere of influence review focus on the current and future land use, the current and future need and capacity for service, and any relevant communities of interest.”
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: College of the Desert Board of Trustees

In less than 3 weeks, voters will decide who they want to represent them on College of the Desert’s Board of Trustees, as two seats are up for election. District 1 Ruben Perez (Incumbent)Larissa Chavez Chaidez District 4 Aurora Wilson (Incumbent)Joel Kinnamon College of the Desert Board Chair Ruben Perez is running for another four-year The post Meet the candidates: College of the Desert Board of Trustees appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Psychotherapist was raised in Redlands and worked in San Diego

Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

County Emergency Management Dept. discusses 2022 Great California Shakeout

On Thursday, millions of people across the state are expected to take part in this year's "Great California Shakeout." Given the Coachella Valley's proximity to the San Andreas Fault, officials said it's important to always be ready for a major earthquake. Thursday at 10:20 a.m., earthquake drills will be held throughout the state. It's a The post County Emergency Management Dept. discusses 2022 Great California Shakeout appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge

Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning. Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station. The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900 The post Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday

IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness

The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
NORWALK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com

Orange County man goes on spree of assaults in Tustin: Police

An Orange man accused of perpetrating a series of assaults, sexual assaults and other crimes in Tustin Friday night was apprehended after eluding authorities for more than an hour. Sean Anthony Aguilera, 28, first assaulted an elderly woman near the 300 block of West 6th Street at about 6:50 p.m.,...
TUSTIN, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations

The Board of Supervisors formally adopted new regulations Tuesday for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations, and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits.   "We're moving in the right direction, taking steps we need," Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the 5-0 vote in favor of The post Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

New lawsuit filed against SCE over Fairview Fire In Hemet

Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility's negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month in Riverside County. The blaze broke out on Sept. 5, killing two and forcing the evacuations of thousands in Hemet. "Edison negligently, recklessly and willfully failed to maintain an The post New lawsuit filed against SCE over Fairview Fire In Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy