Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Soulja Boy Pays Man $1,000 to Be His Official Sandwich Holder

It looks like Soulja Boy has found himself an official sandwich holder, at least temporarily. On Oct. 15, Soulja Boy shared video of himself showing off his latest employee, a man he paid to hold his food. In the clip, SB brags that he has set another rapper precedent with his historic move.
Lil Baby Talks Investments, Money Management, Young Thug and More in XXL Digital Cover Story

Lil Baby is in a race of his own. The 27-year-old Atlanta native brought that sentiment to fruition on the cover of his new album, It's Only Me. He's depicted on Mount Rushmore in various stages of his life. Clearly he sees no competition. The project's initial sales projections find him earning the third biggest debut for a rapper this year. As he prepares to celebrate that victory, XXL caught up with the rapper a week before It's Only Me dropped to discuss his new music, investments, great ambitions and much more for his XXL magazine digital cover story and video interview.
Post Malone Injures Himself Again After Tripping Onstage – Watch

Post Malone has once again injured himself while turning up on his Twelve Carat Tour. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Post Malone's tour made a stop in Atlanta, where he performed at State Farm Arena for a packed crowd. In video footage of the show obtained by TikTok user edwinloseordraws, Posty is seen walking the length of the stage as he performs his hit single "Psycho." At one point, he trips on something onstage. He tries to continue but is clearly limping as he hops around in circles. He then falls down to one knee and appears to be examining his hurt leg.
The Game Trolls 50 Cent About His Estranged Relationship With Oldest Son

The Game is using 50 Cent's relationship with his estranged son Marquise as ammo in their ongoing beef. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Game inexplicably turned up the heat on his beef with 50 Cent on Instagram with two posts poking fun at Fif's soured bond with his 26-year-old son. In the first post, Game shared a photo of 50 Cent and Marquise from an old G-Unit ad from the early 2000s. He captioned the pic, "Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB."
U.S. Federal Judge Says New Yorkers Need Guns In Church

The gun control debate in New York has never been more contentious. With mass shootings like the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, state lawmakers, the citizens they represent, and lobbyists on both sides are fighting to decide the future of gun control. From monitoring the social media accounts of registered...
BUFFALO, NY
