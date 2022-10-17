Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
Virginia Announces 2023 Baseball Schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Embarking on his 20th season at the helm, head coach Brian O’Connor and the Virginia baseball program unveiled the 2023 schedule on Tuesday (Oct. 18). The Cavaliers will begin their 135th year of baseball on the road in Wilmington, N.C., in a four-team tournament hosted by UNCW.
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Picked Third in ACC Preseason Poll
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia was selected third by a vote of the media in the ACC Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Preseason Poll, announced Tuesday (Oct. 18). North Carolina is the preseason favorite, followed by Duke, Virginia, Miami and Florida State in the top five. ACC preseason voters selected Notre...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Announces 2023 Softball Schedule, Season Tickets On Sale
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off the winningest campaign in more than a decade, Virginia softball announced its 2023 schedule on Tuesday and season tickets are now on sale for the upcoming season. It is a slate that features 27 home games and includes a pair of home tournaments and four home series in ACC play.
virginiasports.com
No. 7 Virginia Wins 2-1 at No. 16 Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team (10-4) picked up a 2-1 victory against No. 16 Liberty (9-6) on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in Lynchburg, Va. Senior Adele Iacobucci scored the game-winning goal with 4:06 remaining in regulation. HOW IT HAPPENED. Liberty took a 1-0 lead late...
virginiasports.com
Hopkins Named ACC Co-Offensive Player Of The Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Haley Hopkins, a forward on the Virginia women’s soccer team, was named the ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week it was announced by the league office on Tuesday (Oct. 18) with the release of its weekly awards. It is the second ACC Offensive Player of...
virginiasports.com
No. 24 Virginia Battles Hofstra to a Draw
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 24 Virginia men’s soccer team (8-4-2, 4-1-1 ACC) hosted Hofstra (9-3-2, 4-2-1 CAA) on Tuesday night (Oct. 15) at Klöckner Stadium as the Cavaliers came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against the Pride to close out their non-conference slate for the season.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Hosts ITA Atlantic Regional Championship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The ITA Atlantic Regional Men’s Tennis Championships will be contested Wednesday through Monday, Oct. 19-24 with Virginia serving as the host institution. The Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort will be the primary location with some matches being played at the Snyder Tennis...
