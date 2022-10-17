ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting

A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
jcitytimes.com

Dysfunctional City

From a distance, the pink bicycle leaning on a signpost at the corner of Barrow and Wayne Streets appears as if it might have an owner. A lock preventing its removal would suggest that the owner intended to return, slide its missing seat back into the seat post, and ride away.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

New Details Emerge on Woman Shot in Crossfire in Greenville

New details have emerged surrounding a shootout last week that left a female bystander injured. Last week The Jersey City Times reported that on October 12, a woman had been caught in crossfire near the intersection of Garfield and Fulton Avenues. According to a witness who stepped forward today and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say

No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Man robbed N.J. pharmacies, threatened to open fire, feds allege

An Irvington man was charged with the armed robberies of three separate Elizabeth pharmacies for oxycodone and other prescription medication while threatening to shoot people in the stores, authorities said Friday. Charles Johnson, 28, faces federal charges of Hobbs Act Robbery along with counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a...
IRVINGTON, NJ
1010WINS

NJ man arraigned for 2021 armed carjacking

A 23-year-old Newark man was arraigned for a 2021 armed carjacking on Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Prosecutors charged Andy Cook for a Dec. 6, 2021 carjacking in which two men held a woman at gunpoint in her driveway.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsontv.com

9 Arrested As Jersey City Police Crack Illegal Weapons Distribution Ring

Jersey City authorities say a complaint of loud music on Thursday night led police to undercover an illegal weapons distribution operation in a vacant apartment located at 6 Rutgers Avenue. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, nine people, which included two minors, were arrested after the police department’s Violent Crimes...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

8 in Newark, NJ, Charged For Roles in Heroin, Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Conspiracy

Federal authorities say eight people have been charged for their roles in a heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine distribution group that sold large amounts of drugs in Newark. Zacqual Lancaster, Maurice Lee, Felix Lesperance, Rodger Busby, Marcellus Allen, Jack Jean-Baptiste, Trevon Smith, and Natequah Polk, all of Newark, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Newark Homicide

A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death

Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting

A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy