Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
J.D. Vance's Chances of Beating Tim Ryan With 6 Weeks Left to Campaign
The Ohio Senate race between Republican candidate J.D. Vance and Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan is neck and neck as a new survey shows Ryan ahead by 3 percentage points, six weeks out from the November 8 election. The Spectrum News/Siena College poll of 642 likely Ohio voters conducted between September...
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene's hometown are embarrassed by her
In a deep dive into the unlikely possibility that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will lose her seat in November, some voters in her highly conservative district expressed dismay that they have to admit that she is their representative in Congress. According to the Guardian's David Smith, reporting from the...
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections
Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020
Trump himself has also been guilty of this apparent hypocrisy amid his push to ban almost all early voting.
Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts
Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
Daylight saving time: These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
A Cleveland judge gets kicked off the bench over her outrageous antics: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked longtime Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr off the bench and temporarily stripped her of her law license for committing a level of misconduct the state’s disciplinary counsel called “unprecedented.”. We’re talking about the specifics -- including an...
Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their Land
John Randolph freed his slaves upon his death, but many fought to keep them enslaved. Virginian John Randolph was a wealthy plantation owner who served the House of Representatives from 1799-1833, where he frequently criticized the institution of slavery while owning 383 of his own slaves to manage his 6000-acre tobacco plantation.
Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering
All the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling party in Ohio is appealing for absolute power to rig federal elections in the state. Ohio Republicans want the Ohio Supreme Court removed as an arbiter of constitutional compliance for congressional district maps that break all the rules of fairness. They don’t give a damn […] The post Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
