Youngstown, OH

Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Salon

Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene's hometown are embarrassed by her

In a deep dive into the unlikely possibility that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will lose her seat in November, some voters in her highly conservative district expressed dismay that they have to admit that she is their representative in Congress. According to the Guardian's David Smith, reporting from the...
ROME, GA
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
UTAH STATE
Newsweek

Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
ARIZONA STATE
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering

All the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling party in Ohio is appealing for absolute power to rig federal elections in the state. Ohio Republicans want the Ohio Supreme Court removed as an arbiter of constitutional compliance for congressional district maps that break all the rules of fairness. They don’t give a damn […] The post Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
