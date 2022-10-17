Read full article on original website
NC man jailed for having guns, selling drugs near daycare, sheriff says
SHANNON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested Tuesday in Robeson County allegedly had guns and sold drugs near a school in the Shannon community, authorities said. Michael Locklear, 58, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies, drug-enforcement investigators SWAT team members seized oxycodone, marijuana, seven firearms and drug paraphernalia while searching a home in the 9100 block […]
WRAL
Teenage daughter of Fayetteville city councilwoman fatally shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a 10th grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
wpde.com
Robeson County officers respond to barricaded suspect situation, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Offices with the Rowland Police Department in the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Rowland where a man has barricaded himself inside a home, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said they went to serve...
cbs17
Fayetteville woman sentenced for 2018 kidnapping of 3 adults, toddler
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman was sentenced Friday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for her role in a 2018 kidnapping conspiracy that involved holding three adults and a toddler in a hotel room for several hours. Merianda Gray pled guilty to the charge in April 2021, according...
Rockingham Police seek suspected jewelry thieves
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing from a local pawn shop. The Rockingham Police Department on Thursday posted photos of two men investigators say stole jewelry from Ned’s Pawn Shop on Saturday. Both men appear to be...
cbs17
Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
wpde.com
Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
wpde.com
Deputies: Scotland Co. homeowner shoots man who tries to steal his motorcycle
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after they said a homeowner shot a man who tried to steal his motorcycle Saturday in the Laurel Hill community of Scotland County, according to Captain Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Dover said the homeowner confronted the man...
WBTV
Sheriff: Men arrested had enough fentanyl to kill 250K people; local counties crack down on drugs
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested over the weekend after they were found to have been in possession of enough uncut fentanyl to potentially kill 250,000 people. Luis Angel Ventura Castro, 21, and Omar Garcia Luna, 20, were arrested following a joint operation between the Stanly County...
cbs17
Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
Moore County man charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen shooting
An 18-year-old man has been charged in a Saturday shooting in Aberdeen.
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
Escaped Sanford inmate recaptured
SANFORD — Reginald Jones, who is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder, was captured Wednesday night after walking away from his work release job in Sanford in Lee County. He was spotted by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident and...
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
RCSO: Richmond County probationer found with more than 1,000 Xanax bars
ROCKINGHAM — What started as a possible domestic disturbance call Monday resulted in $5,000 worth of Xanax being taken off the streets. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the first deputy to respond to the call at home on Winsor Drive, southwest of Rockingham, noticed a car in the front yard with the doors open.
richmondobserver
Brothers charged in Richmond County stabbing
ROCKINGHAM — Two brothers are facing charges following a stabbing altercation last week. On the night of Oct. 12, the deputies responded to a report of someone being stabbed on Tillman Road, west of Rockingham, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the...
Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County
SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
Man arrested in connection with deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Charges are still pending against Antonio Johnson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the man’s home in the 300 […]
Family says man killed in crash was out with a friend when shots fired at their car
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a man inside died. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Investigators said the car was...
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
