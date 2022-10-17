Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WISH-TV
Financial expert urges patience during turbulent times
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a potential recession looming, a financial analyst is urging people not to make any impulsive decisions when it comes to their savings or investments. Even if you have very little money, it’s never too late to start investing. “Do I have to have a...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
WISH-TV
Millions of dollars approved for upgrades to Indianapolis fire stations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average age of an Indianapolis Fire Department Station is 36-years-old. Some of them like station 20 on Emerson and 16th street are 70-years-old. Earlier this month, the City-County Council approved a $7 million bond to completely rebuild that station. An additional $1 million was set...
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
WISH-TV
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
WISH-TV
84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The bands are taking...
WISH-TV
RSV may have mutated into a more harmful strain; could explain infant hospitalization surge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The troubling surge of pediatric respiratory syncytial virus cases has doctors concerned, parents on high alert and some Indiana hospitals overwhelmed. The respiratory infection appears to have hit infants harder and faster this year compared to previous ones leaving doctors struggling to understand why. “It’s speculation...
WISH-TV
Pumkin Smash to benefit Broad Ripple area students
Grab a mallet and start pounding! By smashing pumpkins, you’ll help students in the Broad Ripple area get the tools and extracurricular programs they need — like robotics club, Lego club, science camps and arts programming. Judy Weerts Hall of Broad Ripple Kiwanis Club joined us Friday on...
WISH-TV
Noblesville mayor announces return of ‘Home for the Holidays Tour’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mayor of Noblesville, Chris Jensen, made an announcement Thursday that they plan to merge the the annual “Home for the Holidays Tour” with the Noblesville Christmas parade. There will be six routes that cover the areas of Noblesville, including the traditional downtown parade route this year.
WISH-TV
Police vow to crack down on trail drivers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they will increase patrols along the Monon Trail after receiving reports of drivers using the trail to short cut around construction. Pictures from the Twitter handle @CircleCityCycho show cars using the trail near Broad Ripple Avenue. It’s happened in other...
WISH-TV
IPS 90 launches new program to teach coding to K-2 graders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Walking into Ms. Sorenson’s class at Ernie Pyle School 90, students put down their iPads to pick up robots. Jenina Sorenson is in her first year of teaching computer science at the school for grades K-2. This is the first time the new class is being instructed at the school. The reason for the new coding class is to get young students prepared for career opportunities in the future, especially with the forever growing digital age.
WISH-TV
New food & gifts at this year’s Christkindlmarkt
CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will have new food and gift options available for purchase during their 2022 season. Baumstriezel, or chimney cakes: A pastry roasted to a golden crisp and dressed with sugar, cinnamon or nuts. Lángos, also known as Hungarian fried bread: A common...
WISH-TV
Zionsville school board candidate under fire for comments on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A longtime business owner on Thursday said a school board candidate’s comments on Nazis call into question his fitness to oversee children’s education. Matt Keefer is one of three people running for an at-large seat on the Zionsville school board. In an exchange...
WISH-TV
Marvelous weekend on deck, rain chances and cooler air to follow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been enjoying a tremendous Friday with above average temperatures and bright skies. This upcoming weekend will feature some of the warmest air of the month with breezy winds before we bring back rain chances. Friday night: A more mild and mainly clear night will...
WISH-TV
Martin University honors Black women trailblazers at annual ‘First Lady’s Tea’
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Martin University is spotlighting Black women trailblazers in its second “First Lady’s Tea” held at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Organizers say it’s important to spotlight women doing great things and raise scholarship funds. On the surface, you see the fancy...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
WISH-TV
6 vehicles, including semi, involved in Morgan Co. crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving five vehicles and a semi that happened Friday afternoon in Morgan County. Morgan County officials say it happened on Mann Road and State Road 144 just before 3 p.m. That’s east of Mooresville and northwest of Bargersville.
WISH-TV
No one in hurt in fire at Lawrence retirement community
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt in a Thursday morning fire at a Lawrence retirement community, the Lawrence Fire Department said. At around 3:15 a.m., firefighters from Lawrence and Indianapolis were called to a fire at a maintenance building on the grounds of Westminster Village North. That’s on Presbyterian Road near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and 63rd Street.
WISH-TV
8-year-old celebrates milestone on Birthday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl reaches a medical milestone Saturday. Saturday was the eighth birthday of Olivia Bellamy and it’s also a day doctors never thought she would see. News 8’s photojournalist Reece Lindquist has how the family is celebrating their miracle child.
WISH-TV
2 shot in robbery attempt during cell phone sale on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after a meeting to sell a cell phone turned into a robbery attempt, police said. At around 7 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the...
