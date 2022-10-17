INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Walking into Ms. Sorenson’s class at Ernie Pyle School 90, students put down their iPads to pick up robots. Jenina Sorenson is in her first year of teaching computer science at the school for grades K-2. This is the first time the new class is being instructed at the school. The reason for the new coding class is to get young students prepared for career opportunities in the future, especially with the forever growing digital age.

