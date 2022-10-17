Read full article on original website
Rotary Club of Dubois County recognizes impact of polio
Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world. Poliovirus invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in hours. It can strike people of any age but mainly affects children under five. Polio can be prevented by vaccines, but it is not curable. Unlike most diseases, polio can be eradicated.
Dubois County CARES to hold open house
Dubois County CARES will hold its open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the CARES office, 505 W. Fifth St. The open house will run from 3 to 6 p.m., and the public is invited to attend. Dubois County CARES (Coalition for Adolescent Resiliency and Empowerment Strategies) moved in mid-May...
Vincennes University Jasper to host Jasper PreVU on Nov. 3
Vincennes University Jasper PreVU Day is an excellent way for prospective students and their families to experience all VUJ offers. Future Trailblazers are invited to Jasper PreVU on Thursday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (ET). The event will be full of essential information. Students and their families...
DNR reclamation at Sugar Ridge receives regional award
An Indiana DNR Division of Reclamation (DOR) project completed at Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) in Pike County has received the highest regional award the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) presents annually. The award was presented to the DOR’s Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program...
Anna Mae “Maize” Rupprecht, 92, Jasper
Anna Mae “Maize” Rupprecht, 92, of Jasper, passed away at 4:47 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Anna Mae was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 18, 1930, to George and Verona A. “Striegel” Vonderheit. She...
