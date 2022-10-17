Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was in the Board Room of the Administration Building, Monday, October 19, 2022. No one from the public requested to address the Board. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. The Board received a report on Red Ribbon Week activities. Schools will observe Red Ribbon...
NTCC Receives $25,000
The Mount Pleasant Economic Development Corporation (MPEDC) recently presented Northeast Texas Community College with a check for $25,000. It is a repeated initiative between MPEDC and NTCC. The funds, like before, are being used to provide scholarships to assist residents of Mount Pleasant and Titus County with tuition for NTCC’s Professional Driving Academy. Pictured at the check presentation is (from left): Dr. Kevin Rose, NTCC Senior Vice President for Student Success; Dr. Jonathan McCullough, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement; Jimmy Smith, NTCC Coordinator of Continuing Education; Nathan Tafoya, Executive Director of the MPEDC; and Mike Jones, Northeast Texas Area Manager for Ancora. According to Smith, the demand for trained CDL drivers is exceptionally high in this area.
NTCC Hosts Rodeo
The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region will have the third Rodeo of the 2022-2023 season in Mount Pleasant Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22. Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) will host the Rodeo held at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant.
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
Hopkins County Stew 2022
Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, will feature 168 cook sites of either chicken or beef stew, a Kids Zone, a vendor market, and more at Buford Park.
TAMUC – Sports
COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has added a game to its 2022-23 schedule. The Lions will head to Aloha State to take on the University of Hawaii on November 30. The Lions and the Rainbow Warriors meet for the first time in program history....
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 21, 2022
SHORT, CARLE MARIE – INSUFFICIENT BOND/POSS CS PG 3 < 28G. STRANGE, SHAMBRISHA MONTANA – FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<. WRIGHT, LATRAY DEMON – FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-PV/POSS OF WEAPON; BS-UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; BS-POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS; JNISI-THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. FLANERY, BRANDON LEE – POSSESSION...
Mt Pleasant Mourns the Loss of Fire Department Captain Robby Bragg
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Captain Robby Bragg, who was a valued member of our own MPFD family for 28 years. Captain Bragg succumbed last night to injuries sustained in a tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area. Captain Bragg was dedicated...
Additional Openings For Free Mammograms
Due to increased demand, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulpur Springs added to the Free Mammography Clinic at the Ruth and Jack Gillis Women’s Center at the hospital. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 and live in Hopkins County, you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program. Call 903-438-4325 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
Obituary – Cassidy Cartridge
A funeral service for Cassidy Cartridge, age 20, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Cassidy passed away on October 14, 2022. Cassidy was born on December 26, 2001, in Denton, Texas, to...
Lamar County Grand Jury Indictments October 20200
MURDER – C1 AGG ASSAULT W/DW – C2 MURRAY, JARIUS JERMAINE ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON. PATTERSON, DANTRELL MCQUEST DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA. SIMS, ASHLEY FRAUD USE/POSS ID INFO > 10 < 50 ITEMS, RO. SMITH, JEREMY LYNN PCS < 1G, RO. SMITH, KENNETH ASSAULT FAMILY MEMBER IMPEDE...
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies arrested 40-year-old Brandon Nicholas Carrell for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone and a misdemeanor. He’s awaiting arraignment. Kevin Charles Jones. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Kevin Charles Jones for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. In addition, they charged him with...
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 21)
Thursday evening at 6:10, Paris Police arrested David Lee Roth, 40, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Graham Street. He had a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a Paris investigation concerning a May 7, 2022 shoplifting. Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a T-shirt from a store in the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue.
Sulphur Springs Teen Jailed After Knife Attack
Hopkins County Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man after allegedly injuring five other people with a knife after Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at about 2:00 am Saturday. It began with an argument over a Blue Tooth speaker. One victim reportedly had a cut on a finger. Four other men tried to disarm the assailant, who continued to swing the knife and make slashing motions. Bryan Sandoval-Perez was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is in jail for a $150,000 bond. They treated all the victims for minor injuries. Mugshot not available.
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 18)
Paris had a motor vehicle accident in the 2400-block of N. Main Monday at 8:23 am. A brown Dodge Dakota pickup rear-ended another vehicle. The pickup driver, Christopher Pierce Tucker, 50, of Paris, admitted to officers that he had been drinking and was intoxicated. They arrested Tucker and charged him with driving while intoxicated. They later discovered that Tucker had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, so they enhanced his charge to a felony and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
One Dead In Choctaw County Crash
A one-vehicle crash in Choctaw County Sunday night has claimed the life of a Rattan man. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that 47-year-old James Reese was driving his vehicle near Spencerville when he ran off the road, hit a tree, and overturned. Officials pronounced him at the scene.
Dallas Man Claimed To Be A Federal Officer When Stopped In Stolen Car
A Dallas man driving a stolen car allegedly claimed to be a federal officer when stopped on I-30 by a deputy Tuesday, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio and Zack Steward reported seeing a Dodge Challenger with no license plates, only a rear dealers’ tag, being driven east on I-30 through Cumby, and initiated a traffic stop. The smoky gray coupe pulled off I-30 at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, and into the rest stop.
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
