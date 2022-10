Redemption can sometimes be a slow process, especially when a pandemic gets in the way of a team’s success. Fairview football doesn’t have time for that. On Friday night at Recht Field, the Knights secured the Class 5A League 3 title when they defeated an equally talented Fossil Ridge team in a 42-26 finish. This team has come quite a long way since the 2021 season that ended with a COVID-plagued forfeit in the playoffs.

