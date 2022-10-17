Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville firefighters’ training and quick action likely saved man
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Training and quick action likely saved a man from choking at a Columbus County restaurant. Lt. Jeremy Hooks and Capt. Kyle McDaniel worked together at the for the past 4 years, they often get dinner together. “We decided we were going to get something to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several events being held next month to commemorate 1898 Wilmington Massacre
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A series of events are being held next month to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état. Events will provide opportunities for the public to learn more about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Early voting underway in Cape Fear and across NC
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Early voting started Thursday in the Cape Fear and across the state, and runs through Saturday, November 5. Lines started early in Brunswick County at the early voting site at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. According to election workers, it’s been busy all morning,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘NubAbility’ fishing camp serves limb different children in Brunswick County
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — There are approximately 13,000 limb different children in the US today, and many of them have never met another person with limb loss. Sam Kuhnert is trying to change that with his non-profit NubAbility. Kuhnert was born without a left hand and never let his...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department bringing back Citizens Police Academy
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to see if you have what it takes to be a Wilmington Police officer, now is your chance. The Department is brining back their Citizens Police Academy on December 6th through January 17th. Police say the academy will last for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport appoints Interim City Manager
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Board of Aldermen has voted unanimously to hire Bonnie Therrien as Interim City Manager. She will replace outgoing City Manager, Gordon Hargrove. According to a press release, Therrien was chosen for her years of experience in municipal government, which includes 13...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Town Council votes to approve expansion project, mutual aid agreement
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council has voted to approve two major items of interest. One approved topic was a mutual aid agreement between Leland Police and Carolina Beach Police to allow law enforcement agencies to provide temporary assistance to each other. The next approved subject was a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Official artwork unveiled for NC Azalea Festival
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC — The North Carolina Azalea Festival has unveiled the official artwork for this year’s event. The painting was displayed on Wednesday night at Bluewater Grill in Wrightsville Beach. The artist is Ana Brown of Wilmington. As well as being an artist, Brown raises awareness for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington iconic independent bookstore in conflict with city over retaining wall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- For more than 40 years, one business has been a staple in downtown Wilmington but it may have to shut down if the city gets its way. The reason the business is in danger of closing is that a retaining wall behind “Old Books” on Front Street is considered a danger to the public.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Funding suspended to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to alleged racist remarks
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program has suspended funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to discrimination concerns following alleged racist remarks by Jody Greene. Officials say the decision to suspend funding comes after hearing of Greene’s remarks and reviewing the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy announces 500 new jobs, Wilmington expansion
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy has announced a major expansion to its Wilmington operations. GEH CEO Jay Wileman highlighted plans to grow the GEH workforce by approximately 500 jobs over five years. These new employees will support the future of advanced nuclear growth including the commercial deployment of the BWRX-300 small modular reactor.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pawz in Park comes to Wilmington’s Long Leaf Park Oct. 29
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dog-gone good time awaits you Oct. 29 at the 9th annual Pawz in Park event at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC. It’s a festival for pet-lovers, and their four-legged friends are welcome to join. Nearly 2 dozen vendors have signed up to...
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
18-month project bringing changes to Fort Fisher State Historic Site
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Major changes are coming to the landscape at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. Visitors can expect the changes to begin late this month as construction on a newly-expanded visitor center and underwater archaeology building gets underway. The site will remain open to visitors throughout...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Otter pups celebrate 5 months since birth at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Time flies when you’re an otter pup. It’s officially been five months since three Asian small-clawed otters were born at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher. Staff say Stella, Mae and Selene are all growing very fast, with each weighing just shy...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Special Olympics holding first Fall Games since 2019
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the first time since 2019, the New Hanover County Special Olympics is hosting its Fall Games. The event is taking place this Friday at Legion Stadium in Wilmington. Over 200 volunteers are expected to attend the event to help cheer on the 450 local...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Great Clips’ offering free haircuts to military members on Veterans Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the tenth consecutive year, Great Clips salons across the country are showing appreciation for active and retired military service members on Veterans Day. The company is offering free haircuts to all military members on November 11th. Members can go into any Great Clips salon...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Golf tournament raises $50,000 for Dosher Memorial Hospital programs, services
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The 13th annual Dosher Foundation Golf Classic helped to raise $50,000 for programs and services at the hospital. Along with sponsors, over 35 donations were made by local businesses and individuals to support gifts, prizes, and items for an online auction which helped bring in the large sum of money.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
HIGHLIGHTS: Hoggard vs. Ashley volleyball
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Ashley defeated Hoggard 3-1 (25-23, 19-25. 25-20. 25-19) for the third time this season to secure the conference title. Below are the highlights.
Comments / 3