New Hanover County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Early voting underway in Cape Fear and across NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Early voting started Thursday in the Cape Fear and across the state, and runs through Saturday, November 5. Lines started early in Brunswick County at the early voting site at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. According to election workers, it’s been busy all morning,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department bringing back Citizens Police Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to see if you have what it takes to be a Wilmington Police officer, now is your chance. The Department is brining back their Citizens Police Academy on December 6th through January 17th. Police say the academy will last for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport appoints Interim City Manager

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Board of Aldermen has voted unanimously to hire Bonnie Therrien as Interim City Manager. She will replace outgoing City Manager, Gordon Hargrove. According to a press release, Therrien was chosen for her years of experience in municipal government, which includes 13...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Town Council votes to approve expansion project, mutual aid agreement

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council has voted to approve two major items of interest. One approved topic was a mutual aid agreement between Leland Police and Carolina Beach Police to allow law enforcement agencies to provide temporary assistance to each other. The next approved subject was a...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Official artwork unveiled for NC Azalea Festival

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC — The North Carolina Azalea Festival has unveiled the official artwork for this year’s event. The painting was displayed on Wednesday night at Bluewater Grill in Wrightsville Beach. The artist is Ana Brown of Wilmington. As well as being an artist, Brown raises awareness for...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy announces 500 new jobs, Wilmington expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy has announced a major expansion to its Wilmington operations. GEH CEO Jay Wileman highlighted plans to grow the GEH workforce by approximately 500 jobs over five years. These new employees will support the future of advanced nuclear growth including the commercial deployment of the BWRX-300 small modular reactor.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pawz in Park comes to Wilmington’s Long Leaf Park Oct. 29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dog-gone good time awaits you Oct. 29 at the 9th annual Pawz in Park event at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC. It’s a festival for pet-lovers, and their four-legged friends are welcome to join. Nearly 2 dozen vendors have signed up to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

18-month project bringing changes to Fort Fisher State Historic Site

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Major changes are coming to the landscape at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. Visitors can expect the changes to begin late this month as construction on a newly-expanded visitor center and underwater archaeology building gets underway. The site will remain open to visitors throughout...
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Golf tournament raises $50,000 for Dosher Memorial Hospital programs, services

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The 13th annual Dosher Foundation Golf Classic helped to raise $50,000 for programs and services at the hospital. Along with sponsors, over 35 donations were made by local businesses and individuals to support gifts, prizes, and items for an online auction which helped bring in the large sum of money.
SOUTHPORT, NC

