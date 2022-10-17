Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
Santa Clarita Radio
Alleged Attempted Kidnaping At Canyon Country Park By Masked Suspect
Deputies are investigating after an unknown suspect wearing a Halloween mask allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl at Canyon Country Park Tuesday. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Canyon Country Park on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road after an unidentified male suspect reportedly grabbed the caller’s daughter and attempted to take her away, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Pair Found Sleeping In Car Arrested On Drug Charges
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday on drug charges and possessing stolen property after they were found sleeping in a car. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy patrolling near Dockweiler Drive and Leonard Lane in Newhall observed a couple sleeping in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia in their reach, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Road Rage Suspect Arrested For Punching Person In The Face
A battery suspect was arrested after he allegedly punched a person in the face last week following a road rage incident. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, deputies responded to the 29200 block of Las Terreno Lane in Valencia regarding a road rage incident and associated battery call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Good Samaritans Free Boy Trapped Under Car In Agua Dulce
A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after good Samaritans freed him from under a car in Agua Dulce. Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatchers began receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in a private parking lot on the 35000 block of Penman Road in Agua Dulce, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Pair Arrested For Grand Theft, Drug Paraphernalia In Santa Clarita
A man and woman were arrested for grand theft Friday in Valencia after deputies discovered stolen property and drug paraphernalia. On Friday, deputies responded to a grand theft call for service on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
LA County Sheriffs' use of force in question after rough arrest caught on camera
The use of force by Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies is once again being questioned after eyewitness video circulated through social media on Wednesday showing deputies arresting a man outside a hookah lounge in Inglewood on Sunday. The man, identified as 24-year-old Blake Anderson, works as a security guard at the hookah lounge located on the 5006 block of West Century Boulevard. It's unclear what prompted deputies to come to the lounge, which is outside their jurisdiction. However, the department said that Anderson is a convicted felon who was in possession of a loaded gun. Once deputies arrived to the scene, video shows...
Santa Clarita Radio
Man In Custody After Allegedly Stealing Girlfriend’s Purse, Hitting Her In Head
A domestic violence suspect was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stole his girlfriend’s purse and hit her in the back of the head. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 23100 block of Valencia Boulevard in Valencia regarding a domestic violence incident, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
sgvcitywatch.com
Victim Stabbed, Assailant Escapes During Temple City Assault
TEMPLE CITY – A victim was reportedly stabbed in the neck and head during an assault Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An unknown weapon was used during the assault at the southeast corner of Broadway and Rosemead Boulevard just before 7 p.m. October 19.
knock-la.com
EXCLUSIVE: Footage Shows LASD Deputies Beating Man for No Reason
On October 16, 2022, at 1:13 AM, two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) pulled up to a shopping center on Century Boulevard in Inglewood and brutally beat and arrested an employee. Blake Anderson is a security guard at the Good Batch Lounge. He recently got...
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court
A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
3 charged in Reseda homicide, including suspect who allegedly dragged carjacking victim during pursuit
Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting in Reseda this summer, including a man who was arrested after allegedly dragging and killing a carjacking victim during a police chase in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, and Miracole Brown, 20, were each charged with one count of […]
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Fatal Rollover Accident at Magnolia and Olive; Drunks in Abundance; Rock Thrown Through Church Window; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 13 – 19. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 355 service events, resulting in 75 investigations. Domestic Violence. October 13 at 1:07 a.m., a call was received from an unknown location...
KTLA.com
Deputies seek man who left false bomb in Calabasas
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man accused of planting a false bomb in Calabasas on Wednesday. The man left “a suspicious device” in the 26000 block of Agoura Road at about 10:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Students walk out of Marshall High School, demand accountability after on-campus stabbing
Students walked out of John Marshall High School in Los Feliz on Thursday, a day after a stabbing occurred on campus. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the school, located at 3939 Tracy St. At least two people were stabbed during a fight and were taken to a hospital, according to Los Angeles School […]
signalscv.com
Alleged road rage incident ends in arrest
An alleged road rage incident in Valencia earlier this month ended in an arrest this week, according to local law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from a reported battery on the 29200 block of Las Terreno Lane on Oct. 9, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Woman stabbed with sword was attacked by son in Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, family member says
A woman who was stabbed with a sword in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night was attacked by her own son, a family member told KTLA Wednesday. The incident was reported just before midnight in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a weapon that […]
coloradoboulevard.net
[UPDATE] Armed Barricaded Suspect on Broadway in San Gabriel
SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 9:23 am, San Gabriel PD received a 9-1-1 call reporting a woman brandishing a gun in an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Broadway in San Gabriel. By News Desk. When officers arrived at the scene,...
