Where Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa Moving Amid House Sale?

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are finally saying goodbye to their house in Utah — but where are they moving to? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their future home.

When Did Kalani and Asuelu List Their Utah Home For Sale?

Kalani and Asuelu currently live in the Washinton, Utah, home purchased in 2018, by Kalani and her father, Low.

The property, which boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 2,424 square feet, was initially listed on the market for $589,999 in May 2022. The price of the home was later reduced three times before landing on $499,999 on August 12.

Where Are Kalani and Asuelu Moving To?

In July 2022, Kalani set her sights on “manifesting” a move to California with the rest of her family.

“Please someone buy my house so I can move back to California,” the mom of three wrote via her Instagram Stories. “I need the beach, Disneyland and for no one to call family members the n-word. Amen.”

Did Kalani and Asuelu’s Home Sell?

According to the listing, the couple’s Utah home is currently under contract.

In October, Kalani took to Instagram to share she was seemingly getting ready to relocate.

“Packing and getting emotional,” the reality TV star shared via her Instagram Stories as she organized a plastic tub of ’90s nostalgic VHS tapes.

Meanwhile, Asuelu is also preparing for the move. On October 5, he shared a TikTok detailing “What it’s like living in Utah.” In the clip, Asuelu is shown in the driver’s seat while apparently getting pulled over by a police officer with the song “Locked Up” by Akon playing in the background.

“Just a few days and then bye Utah,” the Samoa native captioned the video.

Are Kalani and Asuelu Still Married?

In June 2022, Asuelu sparked major split rumors after uploading a lengthy message on why his wife has been absent from his social media.

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me,” he captioned an old video of him dancing with his wife. “Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys.”

Two days later, Asuelu shared another video where he was seen taking out the trash in a blue button-up top. “When people know that I’m single,” he captioned the clip as he panted heavily, seemingly hinting that fans would be out of breath after recently showcasing a shocking weight loss transformation.

However, in October, the dad of two seemingly shut down break-up speculation as he took to social media to slam trolls who claimed he wasn’t a “good dad.”

“This for all of you bitches that complain about my life,” Asuelu said in a Reel as he walked through a supermarket. “They say grow up, be a good dad, bitch I’m here, buying all the [groceries] buying all the food, buying everything for my family.”