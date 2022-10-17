QUINCY — John Wood Community College recently completed interviews of three people selected as finalists to be the school’s next president. The three men were in Quincy in earlier this month for in-person interviews and public forums. One of them will succeed Mike Elbe, who has served as president since 2014. Elbe is staying on through December and his successor is expected to start in January 2023.

