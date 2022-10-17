ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Birthright and Trivia Night

Ashley talks to Patty Adam and Katie Klauser about Birthright and their annual Trivia Night, which is back in person following two years of virtual fundraisers due to COVID. The Liquor Booth, Harvey’s, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Utopia and The Abbey sponsor The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1

QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
muddyrivernews.com

Watch video interviews of three candidates for next president at John Wood Community College

QUINCY — John Wood Community College recently completed interviews of three people selected as finalists to be the school’s next president. The three men were in Quincy in earlier this month for in-person interviews and public forums. One of them will succeed Mike Elbe, who has served as president since 2014. Elbe is staying on through December and his successor is expected to start in January 2023.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transactions in Adams County from Oct. 3-7, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Michael K. Pausch trust of Quincy sold a residence at...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Sept. 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Raymond Webb of Bloomington sold a residence at 106 Ash in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34

UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 18, 2022

Isabella S Brinkman (19) Camp Point Il for Faiure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 24th & Broadway PTC 144. Hannah K Bergman (35) 613 S 12th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 24th & State PTC 104. Clint W Atkins (45) Homer,NB for Improper Backing...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
HANNIBAL, MO
WCIA

Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4

The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
CHATHAM, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Shots fired on Broadway

QUINCY— The westbound lanes of Broadway were closed Sunday evening following a report of shots being fired from a car in traffic. Quincy Police report that just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle near 33rd and Broadway. Police also report gunfire hit a vehicle near its gas tank and fuel leaked from it. That vehicle was towed from the scene.
QUINCY, IL

