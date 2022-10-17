Read full article on original website
DAILY MUDDY: Birthright and Trivia Night
Ashley talks to Patty Adam and Katie Klauser about Birthright and their annual Trivia Night, which is back in person following two years of virtual fundraisers due to COVID. The Liquor Booth, Harvey’s, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Utopia and The Abbey sponsor The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to...
Sunset Home to hold groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for state-of-the art living facility
QUINCY — Sunset Home will break ground at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, on a 106-bed skilled nursing facility. The ceremony will be held behind the villas at the Sunset Senior Living campus, 418 Washington. Eight duplex/patio homes for independent living also will be added. Upon completion, all levels...
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
Javaux Music School faculty, students to perform Sunday in concert at Salem Church
QUINCY — The faculty of the Javaux Music School will be offering a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, as part of their Sunday Series concerts. The concert will take place at Salem Church, 435 S. Ninth. The concert, titled “Songs of our Heritage“, is in celebration of...
Quincy Art Center seeking local artwork for Mary S. Oakley and Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase
QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center is seeking artwork for the upcoming Mary S. Oakley and Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase, open to artists 18 years of age and older living within a 50-mile radius of Quincy. Artists may enter original work in any medium. All works must have been...
Birthright to hold 13th annual trivia night/silent auction on Nov. 5 at QU
QUINCY — Birthright of Quincy’s 13th annual trivia night and silent auction on Saturday, Nov. 5, will be held in person after a two-year stretch of being held virtually because of the pandemic. Doors to the event will open at 5 p.m., with the silent auction also beginning...
Watch video interviews of three candidates for next president at John Wood Community College
QUINCY — John Wood Community College recently completed interviews of three people selected as finalists to be the school’s next president. The three men were in Quincy in earlier this month for in-person interviews and public forums. One of them will succeed Mike Elbe, who has served as president since 2014. Elbe is staying on through December and his successor is expected to start in January 2023.
Hawk Express jazz band to host annual fall concert Sunday at Connie Niemann Center
QUINCY — The Quincy University Music Department will host its Hawk Express jazz band fall concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Connie Niemann Center for Music, 17th and Seminary Road. The concert is free and open to the public. The band is under the direction of...
Real estate transactions in Adams County from Oct. 3-7, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Michael K. Pausch trust of Quincy sold a residence at...
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Sept. 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Raymond Webb of Bloomington sold a residence at 106 Ash in...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
QPD Blotter for Oct. 18, 2022
Isabella S Brinkman (19) Camp Point Il for Faiure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 24th & Broadway PTC 144. Hannah K Bergman (35) 613 S 12th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 24th & State PTC 104. Clint W Atkins (45) Homer,NB for Improper Backing...
Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
Shots fired on Broadway
QUINCY— The westbound lanes of Broadway were closed Sunday evening following a report of shots being fired from a car in traffic. Quincy Police report that just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle near 33rd and Broadway. Police also report gunfire hit a vehicle near its gas tank and fuel leaked from it. That vehicle was towed from the scene.
