The actress who played Abby in The Last of Us Part II would love to return to the role in a future game, despite some of the reactions to the character. Abby was a new character introduced in The Last of Us Part II and much to the surprise of players, she is one of the main protagonists and the antagonist. Players primarily play as Ellie in the first half of the game, but do play a large portion of the second half as Abby. Players had a very strong reaction to her because within the first hour or two of the game, she kills Joel, the beloved protagonist of the first game. Many were taken aback by Naughty Dog's decision to kill this character off the jump and conflicted about how it was handled, since Abby had barely any screen time at that point. Her decision is explained later in the game, but it didn't stop players from feeling a hatred toward Abby, especially since they don't really get to get their revenge which some found unsatisfying.

15 HOURS AGO