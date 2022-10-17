Read full article on original website
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Star Trek: SPOILER Leaves Starfleet
Starfleet just lost an officer in the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. (SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Trusted Sources.") In the new Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, Capt. Freeman is launching a new second contact initiative. Starfleet decides to send a reporter from the Federation to the Cerritos to chronicle the event. Freeman panics, worrying about her reputation and that of her ship and crew. She decided to put the ship nearly on lockdown and only allow select crewmembers to talk to the reporter. All others, including the lower deckers, are to make themselves scarce.
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
Werewolf by Night Writer Reveals Marvel Comics Inspirations
Marvel's Werewolf by Night was relatively distant from any recognizable source material when it first hit Disney+ earlier this month. While the likes of Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing are long-time favorites from Marvel's MonsterVerse, no particular series or story arc was adapted for the hour-long special.
Star Trek Just Introduced a Whole New Kind of Starship
Star Trek has introduced an entirely new type of starship into its universe. (SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Trusted Sources.") The latest Star Trek: Lower Decks episode sees Capt. Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) launching her new second contact initiative. Starfleet decides to send a reporter from the Federation News Network to cover the occasion, putting Freeman, her ship, and her command under a microscope. She ends up heading to a planet previously featured in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Ornara. After discovering that Ornara doesn't need the Cerritos' assistance, Freeman makes the decision to check out the nearby planet Brekka as well.
Gotham Knights: Can You Play as Batman?
Gotham Knights players might be disappointed with the lack of unlockable characters in the game. The new multiplayer action RPG by Warner Bros. Montreal gives players the option to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin from the outset, with players able to switch between all four characters in between nightly patrols. However, there is one notable Batman family character that's initially missing from the game's roster – Batman himself. While the opening cinematic of the game establishes that Batman is dead, many players have wondered whether Batman somehow appears as an unlockable character accessible after players complete the main plotline. Unfortunately, for reasons that become rather obvious over the course of the story, Batman is not a playable character in Gotham Knights, even after the game is completed.
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
The Last of Us 2 Abby Actress Wants to Return to Role
The actress who played Abby in The Last of Us Part II would love to return to the role in a future game, despite some of the reactions to the character. Abby was a new character introduced in The Last of Us Part II and much to the surprise of players, she is one of the main protagonists and the antagonist. Players primarily play as Ellie in the first half of the game, but do play a large portion of the second half as Abby. Players had a very strong reaction to her because within the first hour or two of the game, she kills Joel, the beloved protagonist of the first game. Many were taken aback by Naughty Dog's decision to kill this character off the jump and conflicted about how it was handled, since Abby had barely any screen time at that point. Her decision is explained later in the game, but it didn't stop players from feeling a hatred toward Abby, especially since they don't really get to get their revenge which some found unsatisfying.
House of the Dragon Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
House of the Dragon is a mainstream hit for HBO, and a successful extension of the Game of Thrones franchise into a whole new era – literally and figuratively. The story of old House Targaryen (and the first cracks that led to its downfall) has been as gripping, entertaining, and shocking as the first Game of Thrones series – and we have not had to wait for the dragons to show up!
American Horror Story: Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down Season 1 Role
American Horror Story kicked off its eleventh season this week, and it's not the only new project from Ryan Murphy. In addition to executive producing Netflix's successful The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, he's also producing The Watcher for the streaming site in addition to helming the first and third episodes. The limited series, which is based on the Internet urban legend of "The Watcher," stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. Netflix released a video titled In Conversation: Ryan Murphy Talks with the Women of The Watcher, and he revealed he wanted Farrow to appear way back in the first season of American Horror Story, and the Rosemary's Baby icon admitted that she regrets turning it down.
Man of Steel 2: Watchmen Star Lobbies for Zack Snyder to Return
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been working hard at bringing Superman back to the big screen over the past few years, and now they're one step closer to achieving that. There's a new Superman film that's in development by J.J. Abrams and being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and there was supposed to be a project based on the Val-Zod version of the character. But, the next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, and it officially brings back Henry Cavill's Superman during the post-credits scene. After the news that the actor would return in the film, there was a new report that revealed that the studio was plotting a Man of Steel sequel with Christopher MacQuarrie possibly penning the script. Now, one Watchmen actor thinks that Zack Snyder should return to helm the film. Rorschach actor Jackie Earle Hayley took to multiple social media channels to say that he thinks the director should return.
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Gets New Teaser, Pushes Back Premiere Date
Earlier this month, AMC+ confirmed that Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches would make their debut on the streaming platform on Thursday, January 5th, but a new teaser for the upcoming series has a bit of good news for fans eager to dive into the next installment of AMC's Immortal Universe. On Saturday, the network released a new teaser for the eagerly anticipated series that revealed a slight shift in its premiere date — as well as that it will now be airing on AMC as well.
Nope Gets Peacock Streaming Release Date
As 2022 winds down, there are still some big movies to look forward to and a lot of fan favorites that people are still reflecting on. Jordan Peele's Nope hit theatres earlier this year and was a hit among critics and audiences alike. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82% critics score and a 69% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "work of art." Nope is currently available on Digital HD, and will be coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD later this month. Next month, the movie will also be available to stream on Peacock.
