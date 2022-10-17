Read full article on original website
WJCL
Georgia's gubernatorial debate did not help Stacey Abrams' chances. Political analyst explains why
Georgia governor candidates squared off in their first debate Monday, but polls still show incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp ahead. Rick Klein, ABC News political director, says the biggest challenge his opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, is facing is that this is a rematch between her and Kemp. “I think a challenge...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
WJCL
Oklahoma executes death row inmate Benjamin Cole
The state of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Benjamin Cole. Cole was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 10:22 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Oklahoma Department of Corrections and media witnesses did not report any complications with the execution. Cole was on death row for murdering...
