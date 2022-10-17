Read full article on original website
Amarillo Police release details on Monday armed robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a Monday morning armed robbery that reportedly occurred at a store in west Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the Dollar General located at 403 south Western Street on a call […]
Dollar General robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man wanted for robbing a Dollar General. Around 11:20 a.m., the suspect walked into the store located at 403 S. Western Street. Police said he pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect left with an...
Amarillo police: Driver crashes stolen vehicle into tree after short chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A short police chase came to an end when, according to Amarillo police, the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree. Around 12 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of SE 10th Avenue for the report of a stolen vehicle. Dispatch said the victim was following it.
Suspect Flees on Foot After Dollar General Armed Robbery
More crime, more robbery taking over Amarillo. This particular robbery takes us to the San Jacinto area. Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:19 am, the Amarillo Police Department received a call about a robbery at Dollar General. Dollar General is located at 403 S. Western. A suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while pointing a gun. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money. ney. No one was harmed in the robbery.
Hereford police ask for help finding attempted vehicle burglar
HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Hereford Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in an attempted vehicle burglary early Sunday morning. According to the Hereford Police Department, sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., a vehicle burglary was attempted in the 200 block of Beach Street. The victim and...
Amarillo woman acquitted of 2019 murder charge after trial
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a docket entry filed Wednesday afternoon in Randall County District Court, an Amarillo woman has been found not guilty on murder charges in relation to a 2019 incident. According to court records, Brittney Carter was found not guilty after a seven-day jury trial in Randall County. According to previous […]
TxDOT crews working on Bell Street and Crockett Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are working on Bell Street for moving portable concrete traffic barriers. TxDOT says, I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at Bell Street, just past Avondale Street, for moving portable concrete traffic barriers. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the left lane of I-40 eastbound...
Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Amarillo on Thursday. The crash happened northbound on I-27 at McCormick Road at around 2:30 a.m.
AC says yes to drugs
Dr. Asanga Ranasinghe, professor of physical sciences, sponsors the STEM club on the Washington Street Campus and encourages all students to join. They meet on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. in the STEM research center, Room 103. APD partners with AC to test drugs. By DAISY BURTON. Student Reporter. Dr. Asanga...
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
Shooting victims show up at Amarillo hospital, sparking investigation
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking at a potential crime after two people that arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Amarillo police said they went to a hospital on a report of two people with gunshot wounds. Officers said they...
Police: 1 person sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after head on crash in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head on crash tonight in north Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said about 8:25 p.m., officers were called to a head on collision at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Ross Street. Video shows victims...
Amarillo Makes the Top 200 Cities for Single Moms
When it comes to being a parent no parent wants to be a single parent. Life happens and things happen and you find yourself as a single mom its a plus when you're in a good city. I found myself a single mom 11 years ago, and it's tough especially...
VIDEO: Groundbreaking for Kylie Hiner Memorial Park taking place on Thursday
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon. Video: WTAMU Dean of Education and Social Sciences returning to teaching roots after 17 years. Scouts Street Smart Rescue. Updated: 13 hours ago. Scouts Street Smart goes mobile. Updated: 13...
‘People are having to rely on family friends to provide care’: Childcare deserts affecting working class families in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts said some families and parents are struggling to find childcare for their children. Childcare deserts, which refer to the number of children of working parents under the age of 5, is three or more times greater than the number of childcare givers. It is greatly effecting working class families, single parents, and low income families.
Man pleads guilty to ‘distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man who Amarillo Police Department officials allege sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.” According to court documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas […]
Randall County jury acquits woman of husband's 2019 murder after over a year in jail
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Brittney Nichole Carter is a free woman after a Randall County jury found her not guilty of murdering her husband more than three years ago. According to court records, a jury returned a not guilty verdict for Carter on Friday after a weeklong trial stemming from the shooting death of her husband, 25-year-old Aaron Carter, in September of 2019.
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
Toot’n Totum plans to build 20 stores in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo source of snacks and gas is looking to move into Lubbock. Trade Publication Convenience Store News reported Thursday Amarillo’s Toot’n Totum is planning up to 20 stores down south. The company’s website says “Lubbock is just around the corner, and we’re pumped.”...
