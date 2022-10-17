ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Driver crashes stolen vehicle into tree after short chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A short police chase came to an end when, according to Amarillo police, the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree. Around 12 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of SE 10th Avenue for the report of a stolen vehicle. Dispatch said the victim was following it.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Suspect Flees on Foot After Dollar General Armed Robbery

More crime, more robbery taking over Amarillo. This particular robbery takes us to the San Jacinto area. Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:19 am, the Amarillo Police Department received a call about a robbery at Dollar General. Dollar General is located at 403 S. Western. A suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while pointing a gun. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money. ney. No one was harmed in the robbery.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hereford police ask for help finding attempted vehicle burglar

HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Hereford Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in an attempted vehicle burglary early Sunday morning. According to the Hereford Police Department, sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., a vehicle burglary was attempted in the 200 block of Beach Street. The victim and...
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

TxDOT crews working on Bell Street and Crockett Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are working on Bell Street for moving portable concrete traffic barriers. TxDOT says, I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at Bell Street, just past Avondale Street, for moving portable concrete traffic barriers. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the left lane of I-40 eastbound...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
AMARILLO, TX
acranger.com

AC says yes to drugs

Dr. Asanga Ranasinghe, professor of physical sciences, sponsors the STEM club on the Washington Street Campus and encourages all students to join. They meet on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. in the STEM research center, Room 103. APD partners with AC to test drugs. By DAISY BURTON. Student Reporter. Dr. Asanga...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Shooting victims show up at Amarillo hospital, sparking investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking at a potential crime after two people that arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Amarillo police said they went to a hospital on a report of two people with gunshot wounds. Officers said they...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Groundbreaking for Kylie Hiner Memorial Park taking place on Thursday

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon. Video: WTAMU Dean of Education and Social Sciences returning to teaching roots after 17 years. Scouts Street Smart Rescue. Updated: 13 hours ago. Scouts Street Smart goes mobile. Updated: 13...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘People are having to rely on family friends to provide care’: Childcare deserts affecting working class families in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts said some families and parents are struggling to find childcare for their children. Childcare deserts, which refer to the number of children of working parents under the age of 5, is three or more times greater than the number of childcare givers. It is greatly effecting working class families, single parents, and low income families.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man pleads guilty to ‘distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man who Amarillo Police Department officials allege sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.” According to court documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Randall County jury acquits woman of husband's 2019 murder after over a year in jail

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Brittney Nichole Carter is a free woman after a Randall County jury found her not guilty of murdering her husband more than three years ago. According to court records, a jury returned a not guilty verdict for Carter on Friday after a weeklong trial stemming from the shooting death of her husband, 25-year-old Aaron Carter, in September of 2019.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Toot’n Totum plans to build 20 stores in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo source of snacks and gas is looking to move into Lubbock. Trade Publication Convenience Store News reported Thursday Amarillo’s Toot’n Totum is planning up to 20 stores down south. The company’s website says “Lubbock is just around the corner, and we’re pumped.”...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy