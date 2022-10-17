ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo man arrested in fatal September shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have arrested a man in connection to a Sept. 10 death. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to reported shots fired on the 600 block of Platt Street that day at 3:41 p.m. On scene they found 38-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo Police and Firefighters participate in full-scale emergency response drill Friday

Toledo, Ohio - The Lucas County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held a full-scale emergency response HAZMAT drill for about four hours at Arclin USA, which makes formaldehyde and other resins used in the construction and transportation industries, on American Road in North Toledo Friday morning. We're told it's part of its annual exercise requirement by the federal government.
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo Doll & Teddy Bear Spring Show and Sale coming to Rossford

Whether they're for decoration or play, dolls of all sorts will be lined up wall-to-wall this weekend for the Toledo Doll & Teddy Bear Spring Show and Sale. Antique, vintage, modern and artist dolls will be available along with teddy bears and and other stuffed critters. The show will be...
ROSSFORD, OH
Celebrate sobriety with Racing for Recovery's annual 5K in Rossford

It's almost time to gather at the starting line for Racing for Recovery's 21st annual 5K. The Rockin' Rossford 5K + 1 Mile Walk will take off Saturday morning from Rossford Junior High School. Participants can sign up for the 5K, 1-mile celebration walk, free kids run or a virtual...
ROSSFORD, OH
Red Cross needs volunteers to assist with Hurricane Ian disaster relief

The American Red Cross is in constant need of helpers who can provide reassurance to victims affected by Hurricane Ian devastation. Disaster team deployment, blood blood donor ambassadors, transportation specialists and service to the armed forces are all possible ways of helping facilitate donations and provide relief. The organization will...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

