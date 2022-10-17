Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
Toledo man arrested in fatal September shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have arrested a man in connection to a Sept. 10 death. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to reported shots fired on the 600 block of Platt Street that day at 3:41 p.m. On scene they found 38-year-old...
City of Toledo marks end of residential road program, highlights accomplishments
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo marked the end of this year's residential road reconstruction program Friday during a press conference. Across from the conference sat a white "thank you" sign outside of David Grant's Toledo home. "The city did a good job and I just think that...
Toledo Police and Firefighters participate in full-scale emergency response drill Friday
Toledo, Ohio - The Lucas County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held a full-scale emergency response HAZMAT drill for about four hours at Arclin USA, which makes formaldehyde and other resins used in the construction and transportation industries, on American Road in North Toledo Friday morning. We're told it's part of its annual exercise requirement by the federal government.
Military veterans teach Summit Academy high school students life skills
TOLEDO, Ohio — A group of military veterans from the Mu Beta Phi Military Fraternity Inc. visited Summit Academy on Thursday to teach their high school students some basic life skills before they graduate. The group came to teach kids how to jump a car, change a tire and...
Toledo Doll & Teddy Bear Spring Show and Sale coming to Rossford
Whether they're for decoration or play, dolls of all sorts will be lined up wall-to-wall this weekend for the Toledo Doll & Teddy Bear Spring Show and Sale. Antique, vintage, modern and artist dolls will be available along with teddy bears and and other stuffed critters. The show will be...
Lucas County Canine Care & Control to host Trunk or Treat featuring pooches like Paris
Kids and canines alike can should get their costumes ready for this weekend's third annual Trunk or Treat at Lucas County Canine Care & Control. Right now the only cost to adopt a dog at LC4 is the purchase of a 2022 license — $25 in Lucas County — and a bag of candy to go toward the event.
Celebrate sobriety with Racing for Recovery's annual 5K in Rossford
It's almost time to gather at the starting line for Racing for Recovery's 21st annual 5K. The Rockin' Rossford 5K + 1 Mile Walk will take off Saturday morning from Rossford Junior High School. Participants can sign up for the 5K, 1-mile celebration walk, free kids run or a virtual...
Second annual Blak Gala set for fun-filled formal evening to benefit Help Feed Toledo Area
1983 The Brand will be rolling out the red carpet for a second run of its annual suit-and-gown event. The Blak Gala will welcome its dapper guests at the Brandywine Country Club for a Saturday evening of fun, live music and fundraising for Help Feed Toledo Area. Jacob Bates will...
Red Cross needs volunteers to assist with Hurricane Ian disaster relief
The American Red Cross is in constant need of helpers who can provide reassurance to victims affected by Hurricane Ian devastation. Disaster team deployment, blood blood donor ambassadors, transportation specialists and service to the armed forces are all possible ways of helping facilitate donations and provide relief. The organization will...
