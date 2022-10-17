Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Padres: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream, odds, starting pitchers for NLCS Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies haven't hosted an NLCS game since being eliminated by the Giants in Game 6 on Oct. 23, 2010. Just about 12 years later on Friday, they'll finally get another one. Expect the ballpark to be rocking. They'll play host to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Padres' Jurickson Profar ejected after arguing crucial check-swing call in NLCS Game 3
The ninth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' eventual 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday was punctuated by a controversial checked-swing call against Jurickson Profar. With a runner on first and no outs, Profar began to offer at a...
CBS Sports
Terry Francona will return to manage Cleveland Guardians in 2023
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will return for the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday, just days after being eliminated in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees. Francona, 63, will be in his 11th season with the Guardians. He'd led the club to a winning...
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Earns second save in ALCS
Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out three in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly got his second save in two nights by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday. The 33-year-old closer was able to strike out Matt Carpenter after a two-out walk to Josh Donaldson, ending the comeback hopes for the Yankees and extending the ALCS lead to 2-0. Pressly has now converted his last 15 save opportunities, and he is 3-for-3 in the 2022 postseason. The 11-year veteran has been a closer for only the last three seasons, but he is cementing himself as one of the most dominant closers in the MLB.
CBS Sports
Travis Kelce feels Chiefs planning move after restructured contract clears cap space: 'Something's in the air'
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL and in the mix for Super Bowl contention, not surprising given Andy Reid is head coach and Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback. Kansas City's road to the Super Bowl is a bit tougher after losing to the Buffalo Bills Sunday, giving their AFC rivals the inside track toward earning home-field advantage in the conference.
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers: Panthers deal star RB in blockbuster for multiple draft picks, per report
With the Nov. 1 trade deadline on the horizon, the NFL has its first major blockbuster. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft selections, according to NFL Media. In return for McCaffrey, the Panthers receive 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Yankees score: Live updates from ALCS Game 2 as New York tries to pull even in Houston
The Houston Astros are hosting the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Championship Series on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros enter with a 1-0 series lead after taking Game 1 behind an 11-strikeout showing from Justin Verlander. Here's how to watch Thursday's Game 2.
CBS Sports
Astros-Yankees: Costly outfield error clears way for two-run Houston homer off Gerrit Cole in Game 3
The Astros jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning Saturday afternoon in Game 3 of the ALCS, and we could give the Yankees an assist. The Astros would tack on later and the Yankees never scored, as the Astros won 5-0 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey trade: Panthers GM says trading away other core players not part of plan
One day after star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said they are not looking to sell off the core members of the team in the future, via Cameron Wolfe. This may seem contradictory to the move the Panthers just made, but it all comes down to timing and players in their prime.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady could break a major NFL record in Week 7 that he probably isn't thrilled to be breaking
Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken dozens of NFL records and he could be adding one more to the list on Sunday, although it's a record that he would probably prefer not to be breaking. If Brady gets sacked just two times against the Panthers,...
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Rangers hire Bruce Bochy; John Schneider, Rob Thomson get new deals
Major League Baseball has reached the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Kansas City Royals will be one of those clubs, having fired Mike Matheny after three disappointing seasons at the helm, and join a group that includes the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers.
CBS Sports
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates from NLCS Game 4 with Philadelphia, San Diego in high-scoring affair
The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 4 on Saturday night, and it has been wild back-and-forth affair at Citizens Bank Park. It started with a seven-run first inning that saw the starting pitchers (Philadelphia's Bailey Falter and San Diego's Mike Clevinger) combine to record two outs. The Padres led 4-3 after the first, but the scoring was not done.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week
Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as...
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Another limited session
Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Barkley continues to operate with practice limitations since injuring his shoulder Week 5 at Green Bay. Like last week, the Giants may clear up his status Friday on their final injury report, which would set him up to lead the backfield Sunday at Jacksonville, per usual.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Steven Sims: Unavailable Week 7
Sims (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Sims worked as Pittsburgh's return man the past two weeks but will sit out this weekend due to the hamstring issue. Gunner Olszewski handled return duties earlier this season and could reclaim the role Sunday.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday
Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay acquires D.J. Moore via trade; Patriots, Chiefs initiate player swap
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. There have been rumors of players who could be available in trade scenarios so those are explored in today's thought exercise. We explore how contending teams could look to upgrade their rosters over the next two weeks. As a result of those aggressive moves, Carolina ends up with three selections in the first round.
CBS Sports
Kyler Murray on argument with Kliff Kingsbury during Saints-Cardinals: I was just telling him to 'chill out'
The Arizona Cardinals got themselves a win on Thursday Night Football thanks to a big, game-changing series of plays toward the end of the second quarter. But the victory did not come without controversy. Just before the Cards ripped off a stretch where they scored three touchdowns in less than...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 7 picks, odds, best bets: Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer yet another upset defeat; Titans sweep Colts
Shoutout to all of those who followed my picks, because we went 11-3 against the spread last week. Everything we touched turned to gold. I even took the Pittsburgh Steelers to cover the spread before seeing that their whole secondary was out vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it didn't even matter. We blessed them to victory.
