CBS Sports

Terry Francona will return to manage Cleveland Guardians in 2023

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will return for the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday, just days after being eliminated in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees. Francona, 63, will be in his 11th season with the Guardians. He'd led the club to a winning...
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Earns second save in ALCS

Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out three in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly got his second save in two nights by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday. The 33-year-old closer was able to strike out Matt Carpenter after a two-out walk to Josh Donaldson, ending the comeback hopes for the Yankees and extending the ALCS lead to 2-0. Pressly has now converted his last 15 save opportunities, and he is 3-for-3 in the 2022 postseason. The 11-year veteran has been a closer for only the last three seasons, but he is cementing himself as one of the most dominant closers in the MLB.
CBS Sports

Travis Kelce feels Chiefs planning move after restructured contract clears cap space: 'Something's in the air'

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL and in the mix for Super Bowl contention, not surprising given Andy Reid is head coach and Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback. Kansas City's road to the Super Bowl is a bit tougher after losing to the Buffalo Bills Sunday, giving their AFC rivals the inside track toward earning home-field advantage in the conference.
CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers: Panthers deal star RB in blockbuster for multiple draft picks, per report

With the Nov. 1 trade deadline on the horizon, the NFL has its first major blockbuster. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft selections, according to NFL Media. In return for McCaffrey, the Panthers receive 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024.
CBS Sports

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR

Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey trade: Panthers GM says trading away other core players not part of plan

One day after star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said they are not looking to sell off the core members of the team in the future, via Cameron Wolfe. This may seem contradictory to the move the Panthers just made, but it all comes down to timing and players in their prime.
CBS Sports

MLB manager tracker: Rangers hire Bruce Bochy; John Schneider, Rob Thomson get new deals

Major League Baseball has reached the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Kansas City Royals will be one of those clubs, having fired Mike Matheny after three disappointing seasons at the helm, and join a group that includes the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers.
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates from NLCS Game 4 with Philadelphia, San Diego in high-scoring affair

The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 4 on Saturday night, and it has been wild back-and-forth affair at Citizens Bank Park. It started with a seven-run first inning that saw the starting pitchers (Philadelphia's Bailey Falter and San Diego's Mike Clevinger) combine to record two outs. The Padres led 4-3 after the first, but the scoring was not done.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week

Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as...
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Another limited session

Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Barkley continues to operate with practice limitations since injuring his shoulder Week 5 at Green Bay. Like last week, the Giants may clear up his status Friday on their final injury report, which would set him up to lead the backfield Sunday at Jacksonville, per usual.
CBS Sports

Steelers' Steven Sims: Unavailable Week 7

Sims (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Sims worked as Pittsburgh's return man the past two weeks but will sit out this weekend due to the hamstring issue. Gunner Olszewski handled return duties earlier this season and could reclaim the role Sunday.
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday

Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay acquires D.J. Moore via trade; Patriots, Chiefs initiate player swap

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. There have been rumors of players who could be available in trade scenarios so those are explored in today's thought exercise. We explore how contending teams could look to upgrade their rosters over the next two weeks. As a result of those aggressive moves, Carolina ends up with three selections in the first round.
