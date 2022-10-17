Read full article on original website
DEP declares Sunday a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in the Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York, and the Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County, which includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough and Port Vue Borough.
Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories
Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway
Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
It's National School Bus Safety Week
It's National School Bus Safety Week, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about the rules around school buses. PennDOT officials said illegally passing a school bus is the No. 1 problem they see. The School Bus Stopping Law states:. You must stop at least 10 feet away...
Nevada boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba
LAS VEGAS — It's microscopic, unassuming and incredibly deadly. The Southern Nevada Health District says a boy has been killed by a brain-eating parasite following exposure at the Kingman Aash area on the Arizona side of Lake Mead. Dr. Daliah Wachs, a family physician, says the amoeba enters the...
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
PennDOT updating cost estimates to finish central Pa. thruway project
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is updating its cost estimates to complete the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway. Before the jump in inflation, PennDOT estimated the total cost of the 12.4-mile limited access highway in central Pennsylvania would be $900 million. The cost estimate in 2015, the...
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
2 men arrested for bringing loaded handguns through checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men were arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found loaded handguns in their carry-on bags at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. According to a press release, a Pittsburgh man was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14 and a Colorado man was arrested on...
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is Fascinating
Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania
Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
Pennsylvania Senate Race remains statistical tie between Fetterman, Oz in new poll
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate race remains a statistical tie between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, according to a new Trafalgar Group poll. The poll of 1,078 likely Pennsylvania voters found Fetterman with 47.2% support compared to Oz at 44.8% and Libertarian Erik Gerhardt at 3.4%. More than 4% said they were undecided […]
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
McKees Rocks Woman Shoots at Boyfriend 13 Times During Domestic Incident
(McKees Rocks, Pa.) 36-year-old Tiffany Johnson is currently in the Allegheny County Jail after she shot at her boyfriend who was behind a closed door 13 times around 2:20 AM during a domestic dispute on Gardner Street McKees Rocks. Allegheny County police say that when they arrived on the scene...
Shapiro breaks campaign record in Pa. governor race
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much.
Pennsylvania Senate Race: How the polls have trended for John Fetterman, Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Few races in the nation have attracted as much attention and money as the Pennsylvania Senate Race. Polls show a tightening race between Republican celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Despite suffering a stroke in May and not publicly campaigning for several months, Fetterman has remained ahead in […]
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Seven locals indicted by feds in drug case
Four Mahoning County residents are among seven indicted this week for selling drugs in Western Pennsylvania
